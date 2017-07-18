27°
News

Accused Rocky murderer: 'I hope the dog dies'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 18th Jul 2017 6:19 AM Updated: 7:35 AM
CRIME SCENE: Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton.
CRIME SCENE: Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 AMANDA Stewart arrived at work 10 minutes early one fateful day to see George Swadling run out of Oznam House, clutching his stomach and screaming.

Behind him, she could see a bloody floor down a hallway to the court yard where residents and employees would smoke.

At the door to the courtyard, Oznam House colleague John Edwards stood with an injured Aaron Flenady.

"Ring the police and ambulance. There are bloody people here," Mr Edwards said he called to Ms Stewart when she arrived at 6.50am on September 15, 2015.

This is what the Supreme Court of Rockhampton heard from witnesses on the first day of the trial of a man accused of murdering one person and stabbing another at a Rockhampton mens' shelter in 2015.

Sebastiano Garofalo, is accused of murdering Mr Flenady and leaving Mr Swadling with life threatening injuries after an incident outside Oznam House which is attached to the Ozcare Rockhampton main office in Alma St.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Three Ozcare employees gave evidence yesterday afternoon about the rules of Oznam House, behaviours of the men involved in the incident and what they witnessed on the day.

Mr Edwards said he first noticed something wrong when he saw, from inside the hostel, all the men in the courtyard with "shocked looks on their faces, moving back from the green area".

"I stepped through the door. I could hear some screams and some whimpering. Aaron was against the outside wall of the dining room. Sebastiano was in front of him," he told the jury.

"(Garofalo) was waving his hand back and forth. (Mr Flenady) was swiping at Sebastiano's hand with his hand."

Mr Edwards yelled out 'what are you doing' and Garofalo stepped back from Mr Flenady, when Mr Flenady took the opportunity to run towards the door where Mr Edwards stood.

As Mr Flenady ran, he stumbled across flower pots, losing balance, and his hand went through glass louvers, breaking glass planes.

Mr Edwards said when Mr Flenady was half way, Garofalo started following him.

As soon as Mr Flenady was inside, Mr Edwards closed the door which automatically locked straight away.

Mr Edwards said at this point, he was aware Garofalo had something in his hand, but didn't realise it was a knife.

It was practice that knives were locked up in a cabinet in the office, with tags on them to identify their owners while the men were inside the facility.

Mr Edwards said Garofalo was then distracted by something on the grass but then turned back towards him and walked towards the door.

"I hope the dog dies," Mr Edwards alleged Garofalo said next.

"That's when I realised there was someone other than Aaron," he told the court.

It was moments after this Ms Stewart arrived.

Mr Edwards alleged Garofalo made a sweeping motion with the knife across his throat towards another hostel client who was standing at the top of the stairs where the mens' beds were. He said Garofalo then ripped off his shirt and, moments later, calmed down.

Mr Edwards said police arrived and Garofalo dropped the knife and laid on the ground.

Ms Stewart gave evidence about watching Mr Swadling, a fishing enthusiast, sharpening and tossing a knife while sitting in the court yard the day before.

Mr Edwards gave evidence he'd seen Mr Swadling in the dining room at another time, sharpening a knife and using it to shave hairs off his arm.

And, he had handed Mr Swadling a knife from a locker the night before the incident to use while he and another resident went fishing.

The court also heard the man Garofalo made the 'slit throat' motion towards, who had gone fishing with Mr Swadling the night before, regularly caused problems at breakfast time for Ozcare staff and clients.

Garofalo's barrister Frank Richards told the court his client had been picked on by other Ozcare clients, had avoided eating breakfast at the hostel and had been intimidated by Mr Swadling.

Mr Edwards said Garofalo told him "This dog c&*t (Mr Swadling) took a knife from the drain and was poking me with it".

Mr Edwards said that's when he saw Garofalo had bloody wounds.

The trial continues today.

2PM: THE trial of a man accused of murdering one man and stabbing another at a Rockhampton mens' shelter in 2015 starts today.

Sebastiano Garofalo is accused of murdering 32-year-old Aaron Flenady and leaving 33-year-old George Swadling with life threatening injuries after an incident outside Ozcare Rockhampton in Alma St on the morning of September 15, 2015.

Garofalo was charged with one count of murder, one of attempted murder and one of grievous bodily harm after stabbing the two men.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aaron flenady alma st attempted murder george swadling mens shelter murder accused ozcare rockhampton supreme court sebastiano garofalo

Rocky resort reveals $10 million expansion plan

Rocky resort reveals $10 million expansion plan

The next stage will take their investment up to $30 million total

Rocky setting its sights on becoming a foodie capital

BUY LOCAL: Organic farm owner Ross O'Reilly and farm manager Sean Clarke know savvy consumers are seeking locally grown produce.

There is growing consumer movement to buy fresh and local

Forget Bundy, get me a glass of this Capricorn Rum

Warren Brewer at the Saleyards Hotel which is still being fitted out before reopening in the near future.

First taste of new home-grown liquors

Two families with one love for fresh local produce

LOCAL BUYERS: Jan and Ray Houseman encourage others to support their local farmers.

Fresh is best and there's nothing better than supporting your local

Local Partners

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

"I think at times it will be a little bit close to home, but it's a story that needs to be told.”

LNP's nominee sees the benefits of building South Rocky flood levee

LNP NOMINEE: Douglas Rodgers can see the benefit of building the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Experts speaking at community flood levee forum allay his concerns

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

REVVED UP: The Historic Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Harry Potter star rescues slashed tourist

DANIEL Radcliffe has been hailed as a hero for helping a tourist slashed in face during a brazen moped robbery in London.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Acclaimed author teaches teenage boys art of reading

St Mary's College Year 12 student, Tristan Bazant, 17, (left) has ambitions of becoming an author chats with James Phelan who is conducting workshops at St Mary's College. July 2017

James Phelan knows how to get through to teenage boys

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

You Won&#39;t Find Better Value for Money

91 Bawden Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

Welcome to this immaculately presented home providing luxurious spacious living. This home has had all the work completed ready for you to move in. If you want...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Quiet and Private

27 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $280,000

If you've been looking for a nice quiet street in a sought after location, then this one is for you. This very much loved home has 3 good sized bedrooms, an office...

Neat and Tidy in Frenchville

117 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $229,000

A great home in an even better location is 117 Cruikshank Street. Beautiful, rich polished timber floors flow throughout a nice, open plan layout. There are 3...

Over Half an Acre with Views!

23 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives ... $195,000

This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives the perfect opportunity to build your dream home taking in all the views! Owner is keen...

ZONED LIGHT INDUSTRY -2023 M2

19 Hempenstall Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which ... $230,000

This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which conveniently is the closest industrial area to town on the North Side of Rockhampton...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! - Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

New Rocky shopping complex to open within months

The new Park Avenue shopping complex.

North Rockhampton shopping complex to generate more than 100 jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!