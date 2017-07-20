24°
News

Accused Rocky murderer pumped with 'adrenalin, passion'

Amber Hooker
| 20th Jul 2017 12:40 PM Updated: 12:53 PM
Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton
Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton Kerri-Anne Mesner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MURDER accused Sebastiano Garofalo was "charged with adrenalin, passionate and fatigued" at the time he stabbed two other men, his defence has told a Rockhampton jury.

Defence barrister Frank Richards delivered his closing statement to the Supreme Court in Rockhampton this morning during day four of his client's murder and attempted murder trial.

Mr Richards told the court "intention is central to this trial", referring to the stabbing death of Aaron Flenady and alleged attempted murder of George Swadling.

The jury this morning retired to deliberate a verdict on both charges, but Mr Richards urged them to respectively consider the question of manslaughter and unlawfully doing grievous bodily harm.

"When it comes to the question of intention we can't of course screw his (Garofalo's) head off and have a look and see what his intention was at the time of action," Mr Richards said.

"But we have the next best thing and that is his detailed interviews with police."

Mr Richards reminded the jury much of what Garofalo had said during police interviews was supported by the evidence of independent witnesses during the now four-day trial.

"Secondly, much of what he says in the interview is against his own interest, it puts him in the drink so to speak," he said.

"So in circumstances where those factors exist, why would you not accept that what he said about intention is also true?"

He argued Garofalo did not intend to kill or do grievous bodily harm to either George Swadling, or Aaron Flenady, who died as a result of a stab wound to his mammary artery.

Mr Richards reminded jurors of Garofalo's reaction to police questioning the day of the incident, September 15, 2015.

"He was asked by police officer, 'Just to make this clear did you want to kill either George or Aaron, did you want them to die?'," Mr Richards told the court.

"You'll recall in the interview there's a fairly quick, almost bewildered answer, 'no', almost as if he (Garofalo) doesn't understand why the question would be asked."

He asked jurors to consider this as truth, "He didn't mean to kill either man".

"In the second interview he's asked, 'When you stabbed him (Aaron Flenady) did you intend to cause him serious injury?'." Mr Richards said.

"His answer, 'Well I knew there was going to be an injury but not life threatening like'."

He went on to say "it's not something that I've done before".

"He doesn't have the benefit of being a professional with a knife," Mr Richards said.

"He's not a surgeon or slaughter-man, not a pathologist who can can speak about degrees of force, this is something he has not done before.

"It was something he was doing at a time when he was charged with adrenalin, passionate and fatigued."

Earlier in his closing statement, Mr Richards likened these characteristics to three other cases where "human condition" drove action.

"I gave you three examples that I hoped may assist you, of cases where aspects of the human condition that can drive action with little thought for consequences or with little actual intention," he said.

"And those examples are a fatigued driver who causes an accident and causes injury, a passionate couple that conceives a child, and an adrenalin charged boxer who causes serious brain injuries to an opponent.

"The consequences not being the intention of each of those cases."

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  editors picks rockhampton supreme court sebastiano garofalo

One-legged Rocky man forced to 'sell car to survive'

One-legged Rocky man forced to 'sell car to survive'

Roy Lucas takes aim at tax office after taking financial hit

REVEALED: Major plans to revamp forgotten CQ water hole

Cr Ellen Smith at Springers Lagoon that is getting a council make-over after years of neglect.

Plan for $70K make-over at site neglected for over a decade

Rocky's golden apprentice girl faces 'uncertain future'

FUTURE UNCERTAIN: Aurizon apprentice Kelly Dorrington.

Young Aurizon apprentices left high and dry

Rocky business owner's fight for worker's wages

NO CUTS: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee owner Patti Mules refuses to pass on the penalty rate cut to her weekend workers.

Patti would rather look after her staff than make the extra money.

Local Partners

Hundreds apply as Hastings launch new apprentice push

One of Rocky's biggest employers is looking for apprentices

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

New $2M Rocky kindy the perfect solution for working parents

Lucy Vanheck at Heights College's new state of the art kindergarten which has just opened. She is reading to L-R Riley vanWaveren, Oran Woods, Emma Williams and Bailey Hall.

It's one of few full time facilities in the region

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

What's on across Central Queensland this weekend

MOBILE THEATRE: The decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt is now set up on Rockhampton's Quay Street, ready to host an array of incredible performances which run throughout the week.

72-hour entertainment guide

Comedy duo guarantees belly laughs at Rockhampton gig

COMIC GENIUS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21.

A show for every woman, and anyone who's got a woman in their life.

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

IF HISTORY is anything to go by, when the finale of Australian Ninja Warrior airs next week, no one will be crowned the winner.

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Tough Thursday? Little Prince George can relate

THURSDAY is a tough one for most of us.

Versaille's cross-dressing warrior a dream role

Alexander Vlahos in a scene from season two of the TV series Versailles.

Drama's larger-than-life French aristocrat well ahead of his time.

Oh! G'day Greg: The Shark goes starkers at 62

Norman says he didn’t have any way of giving the golf balls a polish

Hidden on the edge of town!

141 Pacific Heights Road, Pacific Heights 4703

3 1 5 $585,000

Completely private on 1 hectare with plenty of fruit trees is this brick 3 bedroom home iin very good condition with 5 car accommodation. Great subdivision...

One Acre with Two Street Frontage!

1 Sharon Court, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land This is your chance to secure one of the last one acre ... $179,000neg

This is your chance to secure one of the last one acre allotments in Ocean View Estate! Build your dream home amongst the trees and enjoy peaceful spacious...

Exceptional Sized Family Home / Great Location

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

Understanding the potential of some properties can be confusing but this property at 9 Calder Street, Park Avenue is just oozing with endless possibilities to the...

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $235,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $261,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Unrestricted family living on 1953m2

16 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 6 $415,000

Child friendly, pet friendly, this PARENTS HAVEN is a life saver if you are looking for space, storage and practicality - The elephant in the room is the massive...

Immaculate Renovated Highset Home

421 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

Be quick to catch a glimpse of this impressive property that has nothing left to do but move in! The gorgeous weatherboard home has been painted in recent years...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $199,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price