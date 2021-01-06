Accused ‘stayed in DV situations’ for past year

A woman accused of domestic violence, claims the alleged victim attended her address without permission or invite.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 4.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client denied the charges and had a witness to back her version – her sister.

He said his client’s bail address would be with her sister where the alleged offences occurred.

Mr Selic said the defendant claimed the alleged victim visited that address on December 31 without an invite.

He said the alleged male victim lived with his mother in another suburb.

Police Prosecutor Sgt Shaun Janes said the information police had was the male lived at the defendant’s bail address.

He said the allegations involved physical violence with the defendant accused of throwing hot water at the male while a child was nearby.

Sgt Janes said the defendant had been the subject of 19 domestic violence call-outs in the past year.

He said she had not been convicted of any crimes related to the call-outs, but remained in domestic violence situations.

Mr Selic said his client had not been in trouble with the law for two or three years.

He said the male had stayed with his client “infrequently” but did not reside there.

The defendant was granted bail and her matters adjourned until February 17, at 2pm.