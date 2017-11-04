News

Accused steroid trafficking cop back in court

Brent Anthony Culleton
Brent Anthony Culleton Facebook
Kerri-Anne Mesner
A ROCKHAMPTON police officer and his co-accused charge with trafficking steroids will head to a committal hearing ahead of their cases going to the district court.

Brent Anthony Culleton, 35, has been charged with one count of trafficking, three of possessing a dangerous drug, one of failing to safely dispose of a syringe, one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime and eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The detective constable's co-accused, Stephanie Rumble, has been charged with one count of trafficking, one of possessing a dangerous drug, six of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime.

Stephanie Rumble / Facebook
Stephanie Rumble / Facebook

The pair's matters, along with another Rockhampton police officer's, Troy Pryczek, were mentioned in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Culleton, Rumble and Pryczek were arrested in March following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Troy Pryczek
Troy Pryczek Facebook

Prycyzek remaining matters of one count of misconduct in relation to public office - dealing with information - and one count of misconduct in relation to public office - function - were set down for a long sentence on January 23, 2018.

The 30-year-old Constable pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a dangerous drug in April.

Culleton and Rumble's matters have been set down for a committal hearing on December 15.

The supply and trafficking charges were laid after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation where it is alleged steroids in liquid and tablet forms were found.

