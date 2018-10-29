Menu
Brent Anthony Culleton
Accused steroid trafficking policeman's trial date set

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Oct 2018 3:52 PM

A FORMER Queensland Police officer accused of trafficking steroids in Central Queensland has had a delay in his Supreme Court trial.

Brent Anthony Culleton, who was a detective constable at the time of his arrest, has been charged with one count of trafficking, three of possessing a dangerous drug, one of failing to safely dispose of a syringe, one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime, and eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Culleton's contested charges were due to go to trial in December however the court heard yesterday the prosecution was waiting for a co-accused to have their matters finalised before starting this trial. The new trial date is January 28.

Another co-accused, Stephanie Alice Rumble, 28, pleaded guilty last month in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to eight supply dangerous drug charges and one of possessing a mobile phone used in drug-related crime.

Rumble was ordered to serve a five-month prison term with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.

