Police officers attend Centrelink in North Rockhampton on Thursday after reports a taxi driver was robbed.
Accused taxi driver robber still in custody

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
A MAN charged over the armed robbery of a taxi driver in Rockhampton on Thursday will spend the weekend in custody ahead of his court appearance on Monday.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, a legal representative for 20-year-old Norman Gardens man, Jack Vernon Beckett, said an application for bail would be made, but it could not proceed until Monday.

Magistrate Cameron Press remanded Mr Beckett in custody.

Mr Beckett is charged with armed robbery, stealing and possessing a restricted drug.

On Thursday police were called to Musgrave Street shortly after 11am following reports a taxi driver had been robbed outside of Centrelink.

The alleged offender had fled the scene and was last seen jumping a fence.

Police were taking photographs at the scene and checking for prints.

