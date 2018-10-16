Accused teen stabber had two victims: Police

Central Lane, between Yarroon and Roseberry Streets, will be temporarily closed to through traffic for four days next week. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

A WEEK before an 18-year-old was charged with the stabbing of a teenager outside a Gladstone nightclub, police allege he assaulted a woman at the CBD.

A Kin Kora teen applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest on October 6, accused of stabbing an 18-year-old in the abdomen outside Central Lane Hotel.

He was charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep opposed the bail application made by the teen's lawyer, Cassandra Ditchfield.

Mr Sleep said bail should be refused for several reasons, one being the teen was charged a week before the alleged stabbing with an unrelated assault offence.

The court heard the teen repeatedly punched a woman in the face at a clothing store "in the middle of Gladstone".

The alleged assault was witnessed by a staff member, the court heard. Ms Ditchfield said her client was disputing the allegation.

She said her client suffered a mental health illness however a report presented in court did not determine whether the teen was fit to stand trial.

"There is a very real chance, given his history that he may be found not fit to stand trial," Ms Ditchfield said.

"The prison mental health services are currently managing my client (while he is in custody). It is very clear there is a mental health issue."

Ms Ditchfield argued the victim's injuries were not serious and hospital staff essentially "slapped a band aid on him", but a woman in the back of the court said the victim needed stitches.

But Ms DItchfield said the injury was not serious enough for her client to remain in custody.

She said there was a high chance if found guilty of the wounding allegation he would not spend actual time behind bars.

Ms Ditchfield said if the matters had to go before a mental health court her client would spend a lengthy time in custody before resolution.

For which she said keeping him in custody would be unjust.

Mr Sleep disagreed and told the court it was a serious injury because the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance.

He said no report had been tendered to suggest the accused teen was not fit for trial.

He further argued the teen's mother's address was not a suitable bail address.

Mr Sleep said he was concerned the family would not be able to control the teen and his bail could result in "another serious incident or homicide".

Upon hearing this, members of the teen's family sitting in the gallery scoffed.

Mr Sleep asked Magistrate Neil Lavaring to keep the family calm, or to have them leave the courtroom.

"It may seem like I am giving him a hard time, but he is a risk to himself if released," Mr Sleep said.

He said releasing the teen would also put the community at risk.

In his summary Magistrate Lavaring said it was clear there was "some uncertainty" as to the teen's mental condition.

He said the common assault charge involving the woman was also concerning.

"And now he's (allegedly) stabbed another person," Magistrate Lavaring said.

He said there was nothing "definitive" about the mental health report to suggest the teen would not be fit to stand trial.

"He was on bail when this (alleged) offence happened," Magistrate Lavaring said.

"My main concern is the risk to the community."

The bail application was denied, Magistrate Lavaring remanded the teen in custody.

The matters were adjourned to November 26 and Ms Ditchfield requested for prosecutions to provide a brief of evidence.