Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Accused Urraween car thief to remain in Brisbane jail
Crime

Accused Urraween car thief to remain in Brisbane jail

Geoff Egan
by
28th Jan 2019 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay woman accused of joyriding in a stolen car to Brisbane and breaking into a house will remain behind bars until at least Wednesday.　

Shaye Rhonda Stephens has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, burglary, serious assault and breaking into a property.

Ms Stephens was arrested in Jamboree Heights in Brisbane's west on Saturday.

Police allege Ms Stephens and a co-accused stole a car from Urraween on Saturday, January 26 and drove it to Brisbane.

Police managed to track the car around the Sunshine Coast hinterland and later a police helicopter spotted the car on Lutwyche Rd in Brisbane's inner north.

According to police the vehicle then headed west where it collided with other vehicles before reaching Jamboree Heights.

Police claim the two tried to steal another car before they ran into a house on Dandenong Rd and threatened the 44-year-old male occupant and hid.

Police found them in the house and a police dog bit Ms Stephens's co-accused, a 29-year-old man.　

He remains in hospital as a result of the dog bite and will appear in court at a later date.

Ms Stephens did not appear in court. Her case will be mentioned on Wednesday when she is expected to apply for bail. -NewsRegional

brisbane magistrates court fccrime fcpolice hervey bay jamboree heights stolen car
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    premium_icon What's open and closed in CQ on Australia Day holiday

    Whats On The cafes and venues open in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

    Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    premium_icon Baby boy fathered by 12-year-old and her step dad

    Crime The girl was visibly pregnant when investigators became involved.

    Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    premium_icon Australia Day festivities interrupted by call for help

    News A day on the water wasn't without difficulties for some

    Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    premium_icon Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

    Crime He punched and scissor locked an officer