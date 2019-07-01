Accused Wandal house arsonist in court

IN COURT: Naughton St Wandal fire the day after. INSET: Daniel Bromilow.

IN COURT: Naughton St Wandal fire the day after. INSET: Daniel Bromilow. Jann Houley

A 26-YEAR-OLD man accused of torching his own residence in Wandal in May has appeared in court for the first time.

Daniel Boyd Bromilow has been charged with one count of arson and one of attempted fraud following a Naughton St house fire on May 28.

He was represented by lawyer Caitlin Dee in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning where a brief of evidence was ordered and the matters were adjourned until August 28.

Police will alleged information on Mr Bromilow's phone provided police with important information.

It will be alleged a large amount of accelerant was found during investigations.