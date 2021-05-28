Accused waste dumper has incurable toxic blood disease

Jason Lee Atkins, 38, pleaded guilty on May 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of failing to appear, one of possessing knife in a public place and one of failing to safely dispose of a used syringe. He has been charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon.

A man charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon has been released on bail after being arrested by police for failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips said Atkins was located in Berserker at 8.30pm on May 24.

He said Atkins told police he was unaware of the court process and wasn’t sure what was happening with his matters.

Sergeant Phillips said police located Atkins in a vehicle in Painswick St, Berserker.

They observed he was drowsy, with sauce down his leg and the car had a “lived-in look”.

He said Atkins told police he was waiting for a friend to bring him pizzas.

Atkins had a knife in the car, clip-seal bags and three uncapped syringes not safely disposed of.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Atkins didn’t appear in court on the first occasion – April 15 – because he didn’t understand the court process and had the dates wrong.

She said he was too sick to attend the second time on May 14.

Ms Madden said Atkins had a disease of the blood and immune system which caused chronic fatigue, toxicity within the blood and he had to attend hospital regularly for treatment.

She said Atkins advised it was a life-threatening disease which “will ultimately cause his death”.

Ms Madden said the defendant lived at Causeway Lake with his parents and his son.

She said he had applied for legal aid for the environmental charges and handed in the last document the organisation needed last week.

Atkins was fined $1000 for the fail to appears, syringes and knife offences.

He was granted bail on the environment charges and has to report to police five days a week.

The environment charges were adjourned to Yeppoon Magistrates Court on June 24.