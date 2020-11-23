Menu
Drums dumped in a lagoon north of Yeppoon late last year. Photo supplied.
News

Accused Yeppoon illegal drum dumpers have matters mentioned

Darryn Nufer
23rd Nov 2020 6:00 PM
TWO men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, have had their matters adjourned in court.

Eric Karl Davis, 41, and Jason Lee Atkins, 38, are charged with wilfully causing material environmental harm following a Department of Environment and Science investigation.

Neither men have been required to enter a plea.

The duo’s matters were mentioned in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

Mr Atkins appeared in court, represented by a solicitor.

Mr Davis was not present but was also represented by a lawyer.

Both men had their matters adjourned to December 3.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

