Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bus driver rushed to hospital after acid thrown on his face at Loganholme
Bus driver rushed to hospital after acid thrown on his face at Loganholme
Crime

Acid thrown on bus driver’s face in sickening attack

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
8th Feb 2021 11:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bus driver has been rushed to hospital after having what is believed to have been acid thrown on his face.

Police are on scene at an address off Drews Rd at Loganholme following the alleged attack, which happened around 9.20am.

It is understood no passengers were on the Logan City Bus Service vehicle at the time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with burns to his face and eyes.

She said the incident was called in as an alleged assault.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Drews Rd and Jalan St crime scene to contact them.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

Originally published as Acid thrown on bus driver's face in sickening attack

More Stories

acid attack bus driver crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate pedestrian death, man’s body found on hwy

        Premium Content Police investigate pedestrian death, man’s body found on hwy

        Motoring The cause of his death is not yet determined, it is possible he was struck by a passing vehicle

        FINAL DAYS: Vote for the best vet surgery in Central Qld

        Premium Content FINAL DAYS: Vote for the best vet surgery in Central Qld

        Pets & Animals Ten vet surgeries in the running to win ultimate crown as best in CQ.

        Unprecedented ticket sales for first release of Beef 2021

        Premium Content Unprecedented ticket sales for first release of Beef 2021

        News Two events have already sold out and many are at 75 per cent.

        Teen suffers leg injury in motorcycle crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers leg injury in motorcycle crash

        Motoring Paramedics attended the scene on Sunday night in North Rockhampton