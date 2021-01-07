Acreage home in Emerald sells for impressive $845,500

A rare acreage home situated 11km outside Emerald has sold for $845,500 to local buyers.

The home at 154 Glengallan Rd settled last month through Ray White Emerald.

Sales consultant and business owner at Ray White Emerald Mark Muldrew said the 24 acre home was well presented and attracted a lot of interest.

Mr Muldrew said the home sold on the first inspection to an Emerald family who had been looking for “the perfect home” for a while.

He said the previous owners were relocating up north to Cairns to be closer to family.

The four bedroom, two bathroom home with a five car garage was built by Corbett Homes.

The home boasted a large Colorbond shed, 3.5 megalitre dam, three Poly Water Tanks, a 110,000 litre Pioneer Water Tank and separately fenced vegetable garden and “chook yard”.

The main bedroom also had an ensuite and walk-in robe and all other bedrooms had built in robes.

Mr Muldrew said acreage homes were becoming quite rare in the sales market.

“I receive quite a bit of inquiry for those properties,” he said.

“I have just put another one under contract which is a bigger acreage.

“People just want that lifestyle. When you get the bigger acreage properties, like 100 acres, people can have a few head of cattle and get a bit of income.

“Once they come on the market they sell fairly quickly.”

