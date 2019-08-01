Acrid smoke alerted police to illegal activity

WHITE smoke appeared from behind her when she answered the door to police officers.

The whiff of acrid smoke alerted the officers to illegal activity and they conducted a search.

Tamara Hope Conlon, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to single counts of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a bong, possessing drug utensils, drug-driving and being a repeat unlicensed driver.

Police prosecutor Jess King said that when police knocked at an East St address at 2.40pm on June 19, white smoke with an acrid smell floated out as Conlon answered the door.

Ms King said 0.1g of methamphetamine, a bong and utensils were located inside.

Shortly after, Ms King said, police intercepted Conlon drug-driving on East St.

Conlon had meth and marijuana in her system and was a repeat unlicensed driver.

The court heard Conlon had relocated to Emerald to get family support while she underwent drug rehabilitation.

She was fined $900, disqualified from driving for four months and sentenced to a 12-month probation order.