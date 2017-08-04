29°
ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

4th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.
Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

TODAY:

  • 7.30AM:

    U3A's Friday morning tai chi group meets every Friday in Kershaw Gardens at the north entrance, off the traffic circle near Stockland Rockhampton. They practice a combination of tai chi, the "art of relaxation”, and shibashi to improve balance, strengthen the body and reduce stress. Newcomers welcome as visitors, with the hope that they will continue and join U3A (annual membership $15, July to December $7.50). For details contact Shirley, 07 4936 4792.

  • 9.30AM:

    Wandal Craft Group meet on Friday at CWA Hall Wandal Road.

  • 11AM:

    Rick and Morty 100 Years Flash Day at The Arrow's End Tattoo Parlour. Jess and Miranda are doing a "Rick and Morty 100 Years” Flash Day. Limited appointments available on Saturday. Bookings are essential via 4921 1000.

  • 1PM:

    HSA Showcase and Garden Festival at the Wandal Community Garden, Haig St. Spend the afternoon in our beautiful Wandal Community Garden. Plenty to see and do including: market stalls, activity stalls, performances, sausage sizzle, coffee, information stalls. Phone 4927 6383 for more information.

  • 5PM:

    The Friday Fling at Red Lion Hotel. The Friday Fling is a free social network for the young professionals of Rockhampton that meets on the first Friday of every month.

  • 7PM:

    Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available.

  • 7.30PM:

    Old Time / New Vogue Dance at The Caves. Live music, supper, prizes, raffle. Cost $10. Phone 0418 784 608.

TOMORROW:

  • 6AM:

    The Rocky Swap at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry is $6 (including site holders), $2 kids under 12 years, free for kids under 5 years. More than 1100 exhibitor are locked in for the event, which also celebrates its 21st consecutive year in motion. Please note dogs allowed. Public access to the grounds is through gates 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8. Map and details included in today's issue (page 11).

  • 7.30AM:

    Yoga for all ages at Goss Park, Gladstone Rd. Cost $5. Phone Leesa 0438 342 158.

  • 8.30AM:

    Breastfeeding Education Class at the Rockhampton Community Health Centre. Cost $20 for current ABA members or $90 ($75 concession). Breastfeeding Education Classes are run by qualified ABA Counsellors and Community Educators. We encourage parents to attend while pregnant. These sessions aim to add to what you've learnt at antenatal classes, to give up-to-date information and ideas about breastfeeding and parenting in the early days. For more information phone 4936 1719.

  • 10AM:

    All Saints' Fete at the Anglican Parish of North Rockhampton, Simpson St. Fun for all ages, stalls, food, entertainment, children's activities.

  • 10.30AM:

    ADFAS Rockhampton will host Julie Ewington at the Rockhampton Regional Library Fitzroy Room. Cost $25 for visitors (free to members). Visit www.adfas.org for more information.

  • 11AM:

    Bunnings Warehouse free Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 12.30PM:

    Bunnings Warehouse free Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 1PM:

    The Cawarral Community Hall Old Time / New Vogue Dance. Entry $8. Phone Del 4935 4866.

  • 2PM:

    Bunnings Warehouse free Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

  • 5PM:

    Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds Scarecrow Night. Come along and support the local Rec Grounds for a fun family night.
  • Make a scarecrow, prize for the most creative and all scarecrows will be displayed. For more information phone 0429 340 246.

  • 6.30PM:

    "Astronomical” presented by the Townsville Astronomy Group and Full Throttle Theatre Company. Tickets are free to local residents courtesy of Livingstone Shire Council. BYO chairs. Bookings essential - 0476 590 004.

SUNDAY:

  • 7AM:

    Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street, Kawana. Books for all ages. Entry is free.

  • 8AM:

    The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St.

  • 8AM:

    Scrutiny, Strength and Conditioning 3 Lift Comp at Alexandra Street. Free for all Scrutiny Members and just a $10 Registration fee for non-members. Free admission.

  • 10AM:

    Mt Chalmers History Centre will be open today. View a pictorial display of life and times of an old gold and copper mine. Free entry but donations are appreciated.

  • 1PM:

    Train rides in the park at Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Campbell Sts. Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park.
  • Family fun for all ages. Cost $2 per ride. Phone 0409 361 955.

  • 1.30PM:

    Pinot and Pastels at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Held on the first Sunday of the month Pinot and Pastels is time out for yourself in this Sunday afternoon class.
  • Join friends or make new ones at the relaxed class that lets you unwind and experiment in a time and space just for you. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au for more information.
