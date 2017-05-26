ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

TODAY:

9AM:

The Rockhampton Eisteddfod is on throughout May, with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally start at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm. For more information, visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au

9AM:

Romp in the Park at the Botanic Gardens for a fun-filled morning jam-packed with free activities and entertainment. This year will see the introduction of an under-threes area filled with activities suitable for babies and toddlers. For more information, visit the Rockhampton Romp in the Park Facebook page or send an email to rockhamptonrompinthepark@gmail.com.

9AM-4PM:

CQ Mega Expo at Callaghan Park. View displays of local business and lifestyle opportunities on offer predominately in the Central Queensland region. Ticket prices (online) $10 adults, children 13-18 years $5, family $25 (two adults, two children). Book online at www.cqmegaexpo.com.au

10AM-4PM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition. An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

3PM:

Lively music at Rockhampton Regional Library. Listen to beautiful music played by Helene Jones on piano. Keen musicians can register to play by phoning 4636 8043.

5PM-6PM:

Under-12s skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate six, Lion CreekRd. Entry $4, includes skate hire.

6.30PM:

Rockhampton Chaplaincy Committee is holding a Trivia Night fundraiser at Glenmore High School, Farm St. Prize for the best-dressed Star Wars character. Entry $10 includes supper. Maximum eight people per table. Phone 0409 384 392.

7PM-9.30PM:

All-ages public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate six, Lion CreekRd. Entry $7. Skate hire - quads $1, in-lines $2. Sausage sizzle and snack shop available. Phone Judi 0487 472 951.

7PM:

The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost is $25 for adults, $22 concession and tertiary, $10 children aged two to 18 years. Phone 4927 4111 or visit www.seeitlive.com.au

TOMORROW:

8.30AM:

The Old Station Fly In and Heritage Show at The Old Station (near Raglan). Air show, displays, events, fireworks and entertainment throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.oldstationflyingclub.com.au

9AM:

The Rockhampton Eisteddfod is on throughout May, with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally start at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm. For information, visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au

8.30AM-12.30PM:

Breastfeeding Education Class at the Rockhampton Community Health Centre, corner of Bolsover and Cambridge Sts. Phone 4936 1719.

9AM-4PM:

CQ Mega Expo at Callaghan Park. View displays of local business and lifestyle opportunities on offer predominately in the Central Queensland region. Featuring caravans, camping, hunting, fishing, four-wheel driving, drones, local destinations and just about all things lifestyle. Ticket prices (online) $10 adults, children 13-18 $5, family $25 (two adults, two children). Visit www.cqmegaexpo.com.au

10AM-4PM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition. An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

10.30AM:

ADFAS Rockhampton Inc will host American author, historian, artist and lecturer Sandra Mowry for an illustrated talk titled Ancient Mayan Art and Architecture: Hidden Secrets of the Jungle in the Fitzroy Room of the Rockhampton Regional Library. Tickets are $25 at the door. Visit www.adfas.org for details.

1.30PM:

The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost is $25 for adults, $22 concession and tertiary, $10 children aged two to 18 years. Phone 4927 4111 or visit www.seeitlive.com.au

6PM:

Celebration of Beef - BBQ and Beef Gourmet Dinner at the Shearing Shed, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst, as part of Wholly Cow Month. Cost $80 per person. Phone Smokin Yak on 0428 345 180 for information and tickets.

6.30PM:

Trivia Night at Capricorn Silver Band Hall, Diggers Ln. Cost $15 per person. To book, email secretary@capsilver.org.au or phone 0457 298 215.

6.30PM:

Trivia Night at Mt Archer Lions Clubhouse, Hinchliff St, Kawana, 7pm start. Cost $20 per person and teams of six to eight welcome. Nibbles, pizza and cash bar available. Phone 0410 243 261.

7PM:

The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost is $25 for adults, $22 concession and tertiary, $10 children two to 18 years. Phone 4927 4111 or visit www.seeitlive.com.au

7PM:

Capras v Northern Pride at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone. Tickets available at the gate. Entry fee $10. Visit www.capras.com.au

7.30PM:

Old Time New Vogue Dance at the Stanwell Hall. Cost $10 includes supper, dance prizes, lucky door and raffle. Phone Lionel 0407 596 944.

SUNDAY:

6AM:

7 Rocky River Run at the newly designed Quay Street, opposite the Criterion Hotel. Registrations accepted up until one hour before the start of each race. Race includes The Channel 7 Half Marathon (6.15am), McDonald's 10km (7am), CTC Labour Hire 5km (8.30am), Rockhampton Regional Council 2km (8.45am). For more information, visit www.7rockyriverrun.com.au

8AM:

The Old Station Fly In and Heritage Show at The Old Station (near Raglan). For more information, visit www.oldstationflyingclub.com.au

9AM:

The Rockhampton Eisteddfod is on throughout May, with sections held at the Pilbeam Theatre and Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Sessions generally start at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm. For more information, visit www.rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St open day. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse code table

9AM-4PM:

CQ Mega Expo at Callaghan Park. View displays of local business and lifestyle opportunities on offer predominately in the Central Queensland region. Ticket prices (online) $10 adults, children 13-18 $5, family $25 (two adults, two children). Visit www.cqmegaexpo.com.au

9.30AM-3PM:

Classics by the Coast at Bell Park, Emu Park. Cost is a gold coin donation. Enjoy one of the largest shine and show car displays in CQ, music, entertainment and fashion of yesteryear. For details, visit www.allclassicsmotorclubcq.com or phone 0437 226 232.

10AM-4PM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition. An exhibition by the Capricornia Printmakers at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

1PM:

Country music afternoon at the Cawarral Community Hall. Cost $4. Phone Del 4935 4866 or Jenny 0417 346 061.