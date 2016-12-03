37°
ACROSS THE REGION

Madeline McDonald
3rd Dec 2016
CHRISTMAS SONGS: It's Carols by Candlelight in Emu Park this weekend.
CHRISTMAS SONGS: It's Carols by Candlelight in Emu Park this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK101214acarols1

TODAY

8am-10am: Rufus & Coco Santa Paw professional photos with your pet at Stockland Rockhampton. Booking is essential, contact the Customer Care desk at Stockland Rockhampton.

9am: Gracemere Lions Christmas Markets in Conaghan Park, Lawrie St, Gracemere. Santa will be there at 9.30am. Gracemere Sing Australia will be singing Christmas Carols. Come along and have Breakfast in the park. Lions have Bacon n Egg Burgers, Sausage sizzle, Cold drinks, Tea & Coffee for Sale. Information and stall bookings: 4933 1165.

10am: Cr Jan Kelly will launch the book "Marking Time & Place: Remembering people and events of the Livingstone Shire" at the Yeppoon Library, followed by morning tea. Copies of the book available at a special launch price of $10.

10am: Santa at the City Centre Plaza with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Free Santa Photos from 10:30am.

10am: National Gelatissimo Day at Gelatissimo in Stockland Rockhampton. Offering the first 50 customers a free one flavour scoop.

3pm: Capricornia Silver Band's Christmas concert "Silver Bells” being held at the Rockhampton Presbyterian Church near the corner of Denham and Alma Streets.

4pm-9pm: CQ Eat Street and Christmas Markets at Rockhampton Showgrounds. $2 entry. CQ Mummas Markets and Christmas Market stalls, face painting, meet Santa, live music by Sophie Rose Raymond, performances by Luminious Event Displays and demonstrations by World Gym, Jazzin Fitness and Pure Ambitionz-Angel Dance.

4pm: Final round of the ABHA Capricorn Coast Circuit barrel racing, Lazy Acres, Alton Downs.

5.30pm: Beyond Gravity Pole Fitness Academy's "Night with the Stars" Showcase at Flamingos nightclub. Performances at 6pm. Tickets $10 at door. Come dressed as your favourite celebrity. For more information phone 0431 343 841.

6pm: Summer Holiday exhibition at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Light refreshments and cash bar available.

6.30pm: Licenced Christmas Karaoke, Ridgelands Hall fundraiser. Gold coin donation, BBQ, raffle and auction.

6.30pm: Allsorts Open Mic night at The Workshop, 45 East St. All-ages show at 6:30pm, 15+ show at 8:30pm.

TOMORROW

8am: Arcade carpark markets at the Kern Arcade, Bolsover St.

8am: Fig Tree Creek Markets at Ross Creek Roundabout, Yeppoon.

9am: Final round of the three-point surf life saving carnival involving nippers from Emu Park, Yeppoon and Tannum Sands, Emu Park Main Beach

10am: Mt. Chalmers History centre, 24, School St, open to the public to view a pictorial display of life and time in an old gold and copper mining town. Free entry but donations are appreciated. Contact Sue 4934 4293.

1pm-4pm: Trains in the park at Leichhardt Park, Cnr Campbell and Cambridge St. Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

1pm: Country Music Group perform at the Yeppoon Town Hall. Entry $8, includes afternoon tea. All proceeds go towards RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

6.30pm: Emu Park Lions Club and Combined Churches 'Carol by Candlelight'. Safe candles sponsored by local businesses will be available on the night. A sausage sizzle and soft drinks will be available from 5:30pm.

