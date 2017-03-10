ACROSS THE REGION

TODAY

7.30pm:

Open Mic Comedy night at The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. Doors 7:30, open mic starts 8:30. Free entry.

7pm - 9.30pm:

All ages skate session at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, for the Rocky Skate Club. $7 entry, $2 inline hire and $1 quad hire. Snack shop open with a sausage sizzle. Cash only, no Eftpos available.

8pm:

Peace Train, a tribute to Cat Stevens will play at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $55, Pensioner (Aged, disability) $50, Senior Card $50, Tertiary Student $50, Groups 8+ Adults $50each. Phone: 4927 4111 or visit www.seeitlive.com.au for tickets.

8pm:

Kalam Hargreaves, The Giddy Goat.

9pm:

Nino Brown feat. DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

TOMORROW

7am:

Rockhampton parkrun takes place every Saturday at 7:00am at Botanic Gardens, 100 Spencer St, West Rockhampton. It costs nothing to join but please register on the website before running. www.parkrun.com.au

/rockhampton

10am-4pm:

Join Anni Simmons in a day filled with sewing, colour and fun. This is essentially making a piece of unique and interesting material that can be a wall hanging, scarf, belt or wrap. BYO sewing machine that is capable of free motion stitching. Suitable for ages 16+ Enrol online here to secure your position: www.themillgallery.com.au

/fabric-collage-with-free-

motion-stitching.html.

5pm:

Beef Capital Backlash Rocky Speedway at the Rockhampton Showgrounds. On track entertainment kicks off on track at 4pm with gates opening at 3pm. Racing action all kicks off at 5pm. A Family entry will cost $60, adults $25, seniors $20, children $15 and under 5's are free. There is a kids pit party from 4pm to 5pm which includes amusements rides from funtime amusements. There will be a fully licenced peoples bar running.

5pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras take on the Redcliffe Dolphins in Round 2 of the Intrust Super Cup at Browne Park. Gates open at noon, U18s kick-off at 12.40pm and U20s at 2.45pm.

1pm - 3pm:

Rockhampton Regional Council presents weekly art workshops at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens (meet at the Gardens Tearooms) from 1-3pm every Saturday. The workshops are FREE and no bookings are required.

Recommended ages 4+. Please ensure all minors under 18 are supervised by parent or carer.

6.30pm:

Bold Women: an International Women's Day event at The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. $10 entry includes free mocktail or softdrink.

9pm:

Some Blonde DJ supported by the Askins and Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

9pm:

DJ - FLO, Flamingos on Quay.

9pm:

BanRays, The Criterion Hotel.

SUNDAY

8am-1.30pm:

The next Heritage Village Markets are here. Set in the unique atmosphere of the Heritage Village, there's a huge variety of stalls, farm animals for the kids and rides for all ages. $2 per person, under 14 year olds free.

8am-NOON:

The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

There will be a Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer. They are held on every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls. For info, phone Madonna 0419848005.

9am-12PM:

The CQ Wedding Expo is on this weekend at the Yeppoon Town Hall st 25 Normanby Street.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

Chris Bax, Tannum Sands Hotel.