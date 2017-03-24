WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

TODAY
9.30AM:
Tech Savvy Seniors - introduction to smartphones at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.
10AM:
Heat exhibition at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Phone Patricia 0419 238 790. Entry is free.
10AM
: Conversational English @ North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043 or email libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au.
10AM
: Knitters and Knotters at Emu Park Library, 7 Hill St.
10AM:
Harmony Day at Yeppoon Library. A Multicultural Babytime with a story read by guest presenter Councillor Jan Kelly. Babytime will be followed by tea and coffee with a cooking demonstration by the local Multicultural Group.
CANCELLED DUE TO BREAK-IN:
Public Skating Session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
3.30PM
: Anime/Manga Drawing Club at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.
6PM:
A Martini Sampler Session will be held at the Willby's Training Restaurant at the CQUniversity Rockhampton City Campus The cost is $65 and includes five classic martinis, and five courses of canapes. To book, visit https://www.outix.-
net/tickets/event/willbys-
martini.
7PM:
Larren Bean. The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel
7PM:
Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Short Attention Span - A Season of 10 Minute Plays. Bar opens at 7pm. Show starts at 7.30pm at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for tickets.
8PM:
The AC DC Story at the Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets $49.20. A concert and biography of the world's biggest rock 'n' roll band. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.
8.30PM:
Kazbah Haraoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.
TOMORROW
6AM:
Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Make the early morning wake-up call and get your hands on fresh produce.
10AM:
Heat Exhibition at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Phone Patricia 0419 238 790. Entry is free.
10AM:
Harmony Day March at Rockhampton Regional Library. Learn about music from other cultures and countries at the free Music of teh World event.
1PM:
Arts in the Park Painting at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event. Phone 4932 9000.
6PM:
The Ferryman, Berserker Tavern.
6PM:
PCYC Boxing Tournament at PCYC, Stapleton Park. Cost $20 adults, $10 students.
Canteen and bar operating. Phone 4927 7899.
6.30PM:
Larren Bean, Park Avenue Hotel.
7PM:
Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Short Attention Span - A Season of 10 Minute Plays. Bar opens at 7pm. Show starts at 7.30pm at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Visit www.seeitlife.com.au for tickets.
7.30PM:
Pipe Down, Glenmore Tavern.
8PM:
Dan Miller, The Pacific Hotel
8PM:
The Easy Tigers, Rocky Glen Hotel
8.30PM:
Kimono Dragon, Frenchville Sports Club.
9PM:
2Heads, The Strand Hotel
9PM:
Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.
SUNDAY
1PM:
The Cawarral Community Hall will hold its monthly Country Music Afternoon. Cost is $4. Call Del 49354866.