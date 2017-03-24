WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

TODAY

9.30AM:

Tech Savvy Seniors - introduction to smartphones at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

Heat exhibition at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Phone Patricia 0419 238 790. Entry is free.

10AM

: Conversational English @ North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043 or email libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au.

10AM

: Knitters and Knotters at Emu Park Library, 7 Hill St.

10AM:

Harmony Day at Yeppoon Library. A Multicultural Babytime with a story read by guest presenter Councillor Jan Kelly. Babytime will be followed by tea and coffee with a cooking demonstration by the local Multicultural Group.

CANCELLED DUE TO BREAK-IN:

Public Skating Session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

3.30PM

: Anime/Manga Drawing Club at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

6PM:

A Martini Sampler Session will be held at the Willby's Training Restaurant at the CQUniversity Rockhampton City Campus The cost is $65 and includes five classic martinis, and five courses of canapes. To book, visit https://www.outix.-

net/tickets/event/willbys-

martini.

7PM:

Larren Bean. The Newsroom, Criterion Hotel

7PM:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Short Attention Span - A Season of 10 Minute Plays. Bar opens at 7pm. Show starts at 7.30pm at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for tickets.

8PM:

The AC DC Story at the Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets $49.20. A concert and biography of the world's biggest rock 'n' roll band. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

8.30PM:

Kazbah Haraoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Make the early morning wake-up call and get your hands on fresh produce.

10AM:

10AM:

Harmony Day March at Rockhampton Regional Library. Learn about music from other cultures and countries at the free Music of teh World event.

1PM:

Arts in the Park Painting at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event. Phone 4932 9000.

6PM:

The Ferryman, Berserker Tavern.

6PM:

PCYC Boxing Tournament at PCYC, Stapleton Park. Cost $20 adults, $10 students.

Canteen and bar operating. Phone 4927 7899.

6.30PM:

Larren Bean, Park Avenue Hotel.

7PM:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Short Attention Span - A Season of 10 Minute Plays. Bar opens at 7pm. Show starts at 7.30pm at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Visit www.seeitlife.com.au for tickets.

7.30PM:

Pipe Down, Glenmore Tavern.

8PM:

Dan Miller, The Pacific Hotel

8PM:

The Easy Tigers, Rocky Glen Hotel

8.30PM:

Kimono Dragon, Frenchville Sports Club.

9PM:

2Heads, The Strand Hotel

9PM:

Velocity, The Criterion Hotel.

SUNDAY

1PM:

The Cawarral Community Hall will hold its monthly Country Music Afternoon. Cost is $4. Call Del 49354866.