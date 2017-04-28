ACROSS THE REGION

The Running of the Cutter at the Golden Mount Festival in Mount Morgan.

TODAY

7AM:

Boyne Tannum Hook Up - Australia's largest fishing competition at Bray Park, Wyndham Avenue. For more information visit www.boynetannumhookup.-

com.au.

10AM:

TechnoTots @ North Rockhampton Library. This session provide an integrational approach to learning and playing with digital gadgets and online technologies. Phone Ann-Maree to book on 4936 8043.

3PM:

Lively music @ Rockhampton Regional Library. Listen to beautiful music played on the Helene Jones piano each month. Keen musicians are invited to register for a particular date throughout the year. Phone library administration office to claim your performance date on 4936 8043.

6.30PM:

Golden Mount Festival Talent Quest at Mount Morgan School of Arts. Door entry $2. Talent quest entry fee $10 adults or $5 children (12 and under).

7.30PM:

The Importance of being Earnest performed by Yeppoon Little Theatre. Tickets $20 and available at bookings@yeppoonlittle-

theatre.org.au or phone 0437 491 990.

TOMORROW

7AM:

Boyne Tannum Hook Up - Australia's largest fishing competition at Bray Park, Wyndham Avenue. For more information visit www.boynetannumhookup-

.com.au.

7AM:

Obstacle Hell at Rockhampton Motorcross Track, 6 Mile Road, Alton Downs. Tickets available at www.obstaclehell.com . Over 30 different obstacles on a 5km course through dirty tracks and wonderful trails, lakes and bushlands.

8AM:

The annual Caves Show at the Caves Showgrounds. Official opening at 10am. Side show alley, agricultural, live music and fireworks.

8.30PM:

Golden Mount Festival including gold dig, entertainment, procession (1.30pm) and the infamous Running the Cutter (2.15pm - juniors and 3.15pm - seniors) Other events include concert at 6.30pm and under-age disco. For the full list of events visit www.goldenmount-

festival.org.au.

9.45AM:

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day at the Botanic Gardens between the cenotaph and the Japanese gardens. This annual event is where participants perform tai chi and qigong exercises for one hour starting at 10 am in their time zone all around the world to create a 24 hour long worldwide session the exercise. This is a free event. Phone 0437 740 278.

10AM:

International Tabletop Day at Rockhampton Regional Library. Join a day of epic board games, trading card games and dice. Phone 4936 8044.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition - an exhibition by the Capricornia Print Makers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon. 10am to 4pm.

11AM:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club celebrates 60 years this weekend. A May Day Regatta is held from 11am to 4pm today. Heats kick off at 12pm. For a full list of events visit: http://kbsc.com.au.

1.45PM:

Nitro Circus at Brown Park. 4pm start.

6PM:

Capricornia Printmakers will hold their first exhibition at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

7.30PM:

The Importance of being Earnest performed by Yeppoon Little Theatre. Tickets $20 and available at bookings@yeppoonlittle-

theatre.org.au or phone 0437 491 990.

7.30PM:

Constellations - a Queensland Theatre Production at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost $52 adults. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information or to book.

SUNDAY

7AM:

Boyne Tannum Hook Up - Australia's largest fishing competition at Bray Park, Wyndham Avenue. For more information visit www.boynetannumhookup.-

com.au.

8AM - 12PM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. There will be a Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer. They are held on every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls. For info, phone Madonna 0419 848 005.

8AM:

CQ Mummas Markets at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Pre-loved, new, services, baby, children and maternity products. Entry is $2 for adults, children free.

8AM:

Golden Mount Festival celebrations continue with Big Dam Breakfast from 8am to 11am, rodeo at 11am at Mount Morgan Showgrounds and a night at the movies from 5pm to 9pm at the Big Dam Recreation area. For a full list of activities visit www.goldenmount-

festival.org.au.

8AM:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club celebrates 60 years. The action of the Regatta continues on the water from 9aa and final heats determining the winners of the May Day comp. Marathon race "Dash for Cash” will be held from 2.30pm and the presentation for the final regatta will be held in the Commodore Room from 4pm.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition - an exhibition by the Capricornia Print Makers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon. 10am to 4pm.

11AM:

Emu Park Labour Day family picnic at Bell Park, Emu Park. Includes music, multidraws, free lollies, food and a bar.

11AM:

Upper Ulam May Day Event at Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds. Cross cut saw, tug of war, gumboot throwing, broom throwing, hay bale throwing. Phone 0439 340 246 for more information.