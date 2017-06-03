What's on across Rocky and the Capricorn Coast this weekend

COME PEACEFULLY: Zahn Kafka-Bauer and Sgt Lolipop at Emu Park's Beef to Beach.

TODAY:

8AM: Round 2 of the CQ Karting Series, Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club's Fitzroy Park Raceway, Upper Ulam Rd

8AM: Gracemere Lions Mothers Day Markets at Conaghan Park, Lawrie Street, Gracemere. A variety of Stall holders including, home-made arts n crafts, cakes, slices, children's clothing, toys, pottery, bric-a-brac, jewellery, jams & preserves, honey and home grown produce.

8.30AM: Free Safe Boating Course at Rosslyn Bay. Includes a flare demonstration and the latest informationa bout new moorings and reef progection areas in Keppel Bay. Phone 4933 6600 for more information.

8.30AM: Rockhampton Motocross club day double header, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

9AM: The Capricorn Caves Fossil Tour. Bringing the lost worlds to life. Tours held from 10.15am, 12.15pm and 2.15pm. Put your fossil detective cap on and get your magnifying glass ready to find the bones of extinct tiny creatures and giant beasts. To book phone 4934 2883 or visit www.capricorncaves.com.au.

10AM: Big Weekend Of Train Rides In The Park. This is an interclub meeting and the local club will be hosting visiting locomotives from other towns. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive. Family fun for all ages. Come and ride with us at Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Kent streets Rockhampton. Important: enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

10AM: Notorious, the pirate ship, comes to Keppel Bay Marina. Walk aboard the spanish caravel 15th century replica pirate ship. Cost $5 adults, $2 children.

11AM: Artist in Conversation | Bayton Award Finalists. Held from 11am today to 12.30pm Sunday, June 4. Artist in Conversation offers you access and further insight into the minds and thinking of the artists as they imagined and conceived these latest works. Available for sale, you too can become an art collector, and what better way than with works that ponder the world that surrounds us, created by those living in our region. This is a free event.

12PM: The 35th Ridgelands Show. Adults $8, Pensioners and secondary students $5. Primary School children free. For more information visit: http://www.ridgeshow.org.au/.

5PM: Plush Dust Cocktail Party and Fundraiser at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Tickets $130. For more information visit: http://stks.be/plush-dust

6PM: Alice in Womansland Ball hosted by Women's Health Centre Rockhampton at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton. A magical night of superior fine dining with comedic entertainment by internationally renowned Judith Lucy and dance the night away to the Rhonda Janes Band. Tickets available at www.womenshealthrockhampton.eventsmart.com.

TOMORROW:

7AM: Rockhampton Mt Archer Lion's Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street, Kawana. Entry is free.

8AM: Charity Golf Day at North Rockhampton Golf Club. Cost $30 per player or team of 4, $120. Team registration to be completed by 7.30am on the day. All proceeds will go to help create a better life for CQ children living with cancer. Phone Rodney Duncan on 0428 770 911.

8AM: World Environment Day will be celebrated Yeppoon at the Fig Tree Markets, hosted by Capricorn 'Groovy' Events and Capricorn Coast Landcare Group Inc. Find out about some great local initiatives at their 'Connecting with Nature' stall.

8AM: Pets in the Park Microchipping Day at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone Street, North Rockhampton. Microchip your pet for only $10 on the day. Please leave your cats at home and purchase a voucher so they can have their microchipping done at a later date at the vet surgery without stress. Phone 4932 9000.

8.30AM: Day Ride Mt Wheeler Cawarral, hosted by the Bouldercombe Trail Horse Riding Club. Cost of the ride is $10 per person for members and $45 for non-members. For more information phone 0418 715 837.

8.30AM: Rockhampton Motocross club day double header, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

8.45PM: Round 2 of the CQ Karting Series, Rockhampton Formula K Kart Club's Fitzroy Park Raceway, Upper Ulam Rd

9AM: Archer Park Rail Museum open day. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9AM: CAA Adoption Day at Petstock Rockhampton. Come along and meet CAA foster dogs, cats and kittens looking for a forever home.

9AM: Rockhampton Heritage Festival. There will be demonstrations of blacksmithing, shearing, a heritage fashion parade and more. Cost $5 adults, $2 children. For more information visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/heritagefestival.

10AM: Open Day at Mt Chalmers History Centre. Entry is free buy donations are appreciated. View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town. Contact Sue 49344293.

10AM: PCYC Markets at Stapleton Park. Small business stalls, pony rides, food stalls, jumping castle. Phone Sarah and Ashleigh on 0411 598 947 or 0427 352 917.

10AM: Walk for Mason - Rockhampton at Alf Kele Memorial Park. This is a free event. Visit www.facebook.com/actformason.

10AM: Big Weekend Of Train Rides In The Park. This is an interclub meeting and the local club will be hosting visiting locomotives from other towns. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive. Family fun for all ages. Come and ride with us at Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Kent streets Rockhampton. Important: enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

10.30AM: Family Fun Day at the Catholic Parish of Rockhampton South. This is a free event.

11AM: Public Science Exhibition at Central Queensland University. Spin yourself until you're dizzy, compare your reflexes to a Formula 1 driver and see your fingertips under the microscope with the Shell Questacon Science Circus. Hands-on science exhibits. Cost is $6 adults, $5 students/concession, $18 family. Children under 5 and Q Club Members free.

12PM: Beef to Beach at Bell Park, featuring market stalls, Big Beef BBQ, games, workshops, competitions and plenty of entertainment. visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au.

12PM: Rockhampton and District Historical Society Inc Annual Queensland Day Lunch at the Glenmore Homestead on Sunday, June 4. Phone 4927 2533.

12PM: Bobfest at Byfield Hall. A festival to celebrate the songs of Bob Dylan. Entry $5 and children are free. Camping available. Phone 0417 392 874.

1.40PM: Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras v Tweed Heads Seagulls, Browne Park

3PM: 10 artists \\ living in livingstone \\ an exhibition at the Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. This is a free event.

4PM: Twilight Yoga at Col Brown Park. Perfect for all ability levels. Cost $5 donation.