What's on across Rocky and the Capricorn Coast this weekend

TODAY:

ALL DAY:

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft is on all day at 937Malchi Nine Mile Rd. Adults are $5 to get in. Kids under 17 enter free.

12PM:

Eat Street is on until 8pm at Paradise Lagoons Campdraft at 973 Malchi Nine Mile Rd. Gold coin entry, children under 17 free.

12PM:

Don your denim. The Paradise Lagoons Ladies luncheon will be held in the Pilatus Marquee arena alongside the main arena. Special guest speaker will be Denise Dysdale. Cost is $125 per person.

7PM:

Emmaus College's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is on at the Pilbeam Theatre. Adults $33, concession $25 and junior (two to 18 years) $18.

7.30PM:

Produced by Rockhampton Little Theatre, We Can Work It Out by Gabriel Bergmoser is a play where we see the (imagined) interactions among the members of The Beatles in 1966. During the course of one evening, the four men muse on issues of companionship, fame, love lives and artistic directions in the context of the changing world they are experiencing. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for concessions and children (three to 17) are $14. It will be held at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

7.30PM:

Spiegelesque will be held on Quay and Denham Sts. It is a show of cabaret, comedy, circus and burlesque. For tickets, head to www.rockhamptonriver festival.com.au/tickets.

7.30PM:

St Brendan's and St Ursula's College musical No No Nanette will be performed at the St Brendan's College Chapel/Performing Arts Centre on 139 Adelaide Park Rd. Cost $18 adults, $12 concession and $50 family (two adults/two children). For tickets, phone 49399400.

9.30PM:

Spiegelesque will be held on Quay and Denham Sts. It is a show of cabaret, comedy, circus and burlesque. For tickets, head to www.rockhamptonriver festival.com.au/tickets.

11.30PM:

Boogie Nights is where your coolest, grooviest late-night DJ will spin the best beats for you and your friends to get on down to funky town. Held in the Speigelesque tent on Quay and Denham Sts. For tickets, head to www.rockhamptonriver festival.com.au/tickets.

TOMORROW:

ALL DAY:

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft is on all day at 937Malchi Nine Mile Rd. Gold coin donation to get in. Kids under 17 enter free.

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking, craft and beautiful fashion.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse code table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea.

2PM:

Emmaus College's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is on at the Pilbeam Theatre. Adult tickets $33, concession $25 and junior (two to 18 years) $18.

2PM:

The Creek Sessions will be held at the KCA Artship at Fig Tree Creek, Yeppoon. Acts will feature Little Mountain (Kate Leahy), Travis Hock, Rod Ainsworth, Leo Honek from Tropical Bloom, Kate Mahood and The Short Fall.