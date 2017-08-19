26°
News

ACROSS THE REGION

19th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.
Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park. Liam Fahey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY:

7AM:

Ambrose State School P & C Will hold an auction at the school. 1000 lots, bidding starts at 9am. Listings include furniture and household, baby items, machinery, saddlery, building equipment and tools, antiques and collectables, poultry and small animals. Lunch at 12.30pm. Kids entertainment. Gold coin donation. Phone 4975 1165.

7.30AM:

Yoga for all Ages at Goss Park. Cost $5. phone Leesa 0438 342 158.

8AM:

Handmade Expo Market at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

8.30AM:

Rockhampton Softball grand finals at Kele Park; open women at 3.30pm, open men at 6pm

9AM:

84th Annual Wowan Show at Wowan Showgrounds. A variety of entertainment throughout the day including home cooking, arts and craft, side show alley, photography, children's sections, vegetables and farm produce, circus performer, wood chopping demonstrations and more.

10AM:

Lively Rhyme Time at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions” held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

11AM:

Yeppoon Turf Club Race Day, five-race card, Keppel Park Racecourse

12.30PM:

Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions” held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

2PM:

The Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet at the Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street entrance. All Ostomates, families and carers welcome. Phone 49210728 for further information.

2PM:

Mad Hatter's Tea Party at Shalom. Cost $10 adults, $5 students, under 12 free. To book, phone

2PM:

Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions” held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

6PM:

PCYC Boxing Tournament at PCYC Rockhampton. Cost $20 for adults, students $10 aged and disability pensioners $10 and families $50 (two adults and two children). Phone 4927 7899.

6PM:

Rockhampton Rugby League, A-grade preliminary final, Rockhampton Brothers v Yeppoon, Browne Park

6.30PM:

Boots and Ball Gowns Gala at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Live entertainment by Seleen McAlister and Band. Tickets $100. Phone 0407 328 731.

8PM:

Arj Barker - Organic at the Pilbeam Theatre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

8.30PM:

Bubblegum Candy Princess performing at Flamingo's On Quay.

TOMORROW:

8AM:

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park, Emu Park. More than 100 stalls, live music.

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

9AM:

Fun Fair and Open Day at CQUniversity Rockhampton. CQUniversity celebrates 50 years with a variety of entertainment throughout the day alongside of course information, workshops and presentations.

10AM:

Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4Klms East of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road. For more information phone Don 49221788.

2PM:

Pete Smith's Travelling Country Show, bush ballads, yodelling, bird whistling, whip cracking and comedy at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, North Rockhampton. Cost $15 and afternoon tea available for $3. Phone 49277 7282.

3PM:

Strengthening Family Connections Free public lecture by Ben Furrman. at the Town Hall, Yeppoon. Phone 4913 3830.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bubblegum getting out what's on what's on around the region yeppoon races

Livingstone lights up in support of LGBTIQ community

Livingstone lights up in support of LGBTIQ community

Rainbow lights to take centre stage at Wreck Point ahead of same-sex marraige vote

Pokie thief blames unfaithful wife for crimes

Fraud Troy Dale Mogg stole $208,000 over two years from his employer Corry Cycles.

Troy Dale Mogg pleads guilty to stealing $208,000 from Corry Cycles

'Severed head, death threats' for Bikini Island producers

Charles Dupois.

Pair claim they are suing cops, DPP

Panthers, Brothers go head-to-head in first AFL semi

Jaxson Pringle goes on the attack for Panthers.

Game at Stenlake Park promises to be a close one

Local Partners

Birthday present: QCWA receives $1 million funding

The QCWA has received a welcome birthday present from the Palaszczuk Government, with $1 million to restore heritage halls across the state.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Milestone dinner set for tennis club

MILESTONE: Delwood group photo.

Delwood Tennis Club turns 85

The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

International symposium held in Australia for the first time

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton at the weekend in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.

WATCH: Drag queen's hilarious marriage equality message

Fun Fair and Open Day at Uni

CELEBRATION: CQUniversityâ€™s Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington is looking forward to getting into the groove of 1967 in celebration of the institutionâ€™s 50th anniversary.

CQUNI'S turning 50 and everyone's invited to Fun Fair and Open Day.

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Culture is reflected in prize winners' works

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

THE RENOVATOR ON 1147m2 ALLOTMENT- $169,000 NEGOTIABLE

13 Griffith Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 2 1 $169,000

This spacious Queensland is ready for a makeover. The flat allotment is a large fenced 1147m2 block, with great side access Underneath this large Quenslander is...

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

THIS HOME DEFIES CONVENTIONALITY

13 Denning Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 4 $280,000

Offering prospective buyers the chance to secure an extra roomy property in a very convenient location. - Two street access offers versatility and flexibility. ...

UNEXPECTED OASIS IN THE HEART OF ROCKHAMPTON.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 NEW PRICE $319,000...

Inspect this gorgeous home today and get the surprise of your life. Its Huge, Downstairs is legal height and also the perfect Man Cave. Perfect for a Large Family...

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITIES. $175,000!

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide, Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the...

Ideal Acreage Lifestyle

15 Post Office Road, Tanby 4703

4 2 6 Offers Over...

Beautiful Country style home perfectly positioned on 13 acres of peaceful country land! Boasting a fantastic location 20 minutes to Rockhampton, 4 minutes to Kinka...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry