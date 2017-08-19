ACROSS THE REGION

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

TODAY:

7AM:

Ambrose State School P & C Will hold an auction at the school. 1000 lots, bidding starts at 9am. Listings include furniture and household, baby items, machinery, saddlery, building equipment and tools, antiques and collectables, poultry and small animals. Lunch at 12.30pm. Kids entertainment. Gold coin donation. Phone 4975 1165.

7.30AM:

Yoga for all Ages at Goss Park. Cost $5. phone Leesa 0438 342 158.

8AM:

Handmade Expo Market at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

8.30AM:

Rockhampton Softball grand finals at Kele Park; open women at 3.30pm, open men at 6pm

9AM:

84th Annual Wowan Show at Wowan Showgrounds. A variety of entertainment throughout the day including home cooking, arts and craft, side show alley, photography, children's sections, vegetables and farm produce, circus performer, wood chopping demonstrations and more.

10AM:

Lively Rhyme Time at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY Workshop "Storage Solutions” held at Bunnings Warehouse Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

11AM:

Yeppoon Turf Club Race Day, five-race card, Keppel Park Racecourse

12.30PM:

2PM:

The Rockhampton Ostomy Support Group will meet at the Community Health Centre, Cambridge Street entrance. All Ostomates, families and carers welcome. Phone 49210728 for further information.

2PM:

Mad Hatter's Tea Party at Shalom. Cost $10 adults, $5 students, under 12 free. To book, phone

2PM:

6PM:

PCYC Boxing Tournament at PCYC Rockhampton. Cost $20 for adults, students $10 aged and disability pensioners $10 and families $50 (two adults and two children). Phone 4927 7899.

6PM:

Rockhampton Rugby League, A-grade preliminary final, Rockhampton Brothers v Yeppoon, Browne Park

6.30PM:

Boots and Ball Gowns Gala at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Live entertainment by Seleen McAlister and Band. Tickets $100. Phone 0407 328 731.

8PM:

Arj Barker - Organic at the Pilbeam Theatre. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

8.30PM:

Bubblegum Candy Princess performing at Flamingo's On Quay.

TOMORROW:

8AM:

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park, Emu Park. More than 100 stalls, live music.

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

9AM:

Fun Fair and Open Day at CQUniversity Rockhampton. CQUniversity celebrates 50 years with a variety of entertainment throughout the day alongside of course information, workshops and presentations.

10AM:

Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Seeonee Park, 4Klms East of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Road. For more information phone Don 49221788.

2PM:

Pete Smith's Travelling Country Show, bush ballads, yodelling, bird whistling, whip cracking and comedy at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, North Rockhampton. Cost $15 and afternoon tea available for $3. Phone 49277 7282.

3PM:

Strengthening Family Connections Free public lecture by Ben Furrman. at the Town Hall, Yeppoon. Phone 4913 3830.