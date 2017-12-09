ACROSS THE REGION: Plenty to do this weekend

A revolutionary music workshop with international musician Vance Gilbert will be held today in Yeppoon.

TODAY:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Great variety of stalls. Phone 4939 7976.

8AM:

Yoga at the Japanese Gardens. Beginners welcome. Cost $10.

8AM:

Moura Junior Development hosted by Waterski QLD Central Region. Junior development weekend. Mums and Dads bring the kids to learn some tips from Shorty. Be sure to bring your sticks because if there aren't many kids then the big kids (Mum & Dad) will get some junior development as well. No cost.

9.30AM:

Livingstone Shire Council is offering local musicians and songwriters unique opportunity to attend a revolutionary music workshop with international musician Vance Gilbert on Saturday, 9 December at 9.30am at Yeppoon's Queen Street Hall. To enable full participation, there are limited spaces available for this workshop. Please bring your own instrument. Cost is $10 and bookings can be made by phoning 4913 3857.

10AM:

Kids paint classes at InspirexArt. Cost $25. Phone Carolyn 0427 934 841 for more info.

10.30AM:

Shave for Kye Funch at Northside Plaza. Sausagle sizzle will be held from 10.30am and shave will kick off at 11am.

12.30PM:

Last shop ride for 2017 hosted by Rocky Harley Davidson. Come and join in on our last monthly shop ride for 2017. Leaving 12:30 sharp from the service entrance, so arrive full of fuel and ready to ride.

1PM:

Arts in the Park (Clay) at Rockhampton Botanical Gardens and Zoo. Bookings required. Free event. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for more information.

2PM:

Sketching Classes - all abilities at InspirexArt.

7PM:

Rockhampton's premier Christmas event, the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight at the Music Bowl. Gates open at 5pm. .Refreshments will be on sale. The Luna Markets will be held from 5pm at the Music Bowl.

TOMORROW:

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

8AM:

Big Bush Breakfast at Glenmore Homestead. Buffet of bacon, eggs, sausages, savoury mince, hash browns, baked beans and billy tea and damper. Adults $24, Kids up to 12 years $10.

9AM:

Markets on Quay, beside the boat ramp, Depot Hill. Jumping castle, pony and cart rides, train rides, food and drink stalls. Free entry.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10AM:

Carols by the Beach at Yeppoon beachfront. Fabulous program of Christmas spirit, family fun entertainment, rides, market stalls, water play in the Keppel Kraken. There will also be a Street Parade, visit from the old man himself SANTA and a Fireworks finale.

10AM:

PCYC Markets at Stapleton Park, Bridge Street. Free event. Small business stalls, pony rides, food stalls, jumping castle and much more. 0411 598 947 or 0427 352 917

12PM:

Lunch with Santa at the Frenchville Sports Club.

2PM:

QCWA Cent Sale at the Feez street church hall North Rockhampton.

2PM:

Adult painting classes by InspirexArt. Cost $35 per person. Book in advance -0427 934 841.

2PM:

Rockhampton Chamber of Music Christmas Concert at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Gold coin donation.

2PM:

Sunday Sound Sessions at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

4PM:

Come and try Hockey Day at Kalka Shades. Hockey sticks and equipment provided. Visit www.-

pabhc.com.au/comeandtry for more information.

4PM:

Heritage Sunday Session at the Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

4.30PM:

Lex Semple Memorial Santa Run Street Parade. Join in the festive spirit and enter a float in this fantastic parade.The parade will commence at 4:30pm travelling from Town Hall to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

5PM:

Christmas celebration - carols in the lawn at the Christian Community Church.