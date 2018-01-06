ACROSS THE REGION

Don't miss your chance to capture a glimpse of the summer solstice. Capricorn Caves will hold a tour 11am tomorrow and Monday.

TOMORROW:

6AM - 10AM:

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Phone 4939 7976.

7.30AM:

Yeppoon Nipper Camp at Yeppoon Main Beach. On January 6 and 7 a Nipper Camp for children 8-15 years old over 1.5 days, including practical sessions, race practice, education and support for the club. We will have elite athletes on hand to offer their biggest tips to give you the best opportunity to excel in Surf Lifesaving. Tickets at www.trybooking.com. Limited spots available!

8AM - 12PM:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets in the Strand Hotel car park, Queen Street, Yeppoon.

10AM - 11AM:

Dads read at Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

11AM - 4PM:

Saturday Race Day at Allenstown Hotel.

5.30PM:

The Ferryman, Frenchville Sports Club

6PM:

Ed Sheeran Live Tribute at Vic Tavern. Gates open at 6pm. Tickets $15 each.

6.30PM - 11PM:

Allsorts Community Performance at the Saleyards Distillery, Gladstone Road. Allsorts is the first draft of awesome: a friendly home and training ground for new and emerging performers in the Rockhampton region. No auditions, no membership fees, no meetings and no pressure, just a group of people doing what we love. Free event. Phone Jodie van de Wetering, 0466 819 490 or email jodievdw@gmail.com.

7PM:

The Easy Tigers Duo, Harvey Road Tavern.

8PM:

2Tones, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30PM:

The Ferryman, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45PM:

Brass Monkey's Trio, Tannum Sands Hotel.

SUNDAY:

8AM - 12PM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce.

8AM - 12PM:

Fig Tree Creek Markets at Yeppoon.

9AM:

CAA Adoption Day at Pet Stock. Cats, kittens and dogs will be in attendance with their carers. Come say hello! The friendly volunteers are more than happy to speak to community members about adoption, fostering and volunteering with CAA.

10AM:

Christmas exhibition at Nob Creek Pottery, Byfield. This exhibition features new work by Steve and Sue, much of it focuses on the water carved technique that is so popular.

11AM:

2017 Summer Solstice Cathedral Tour at the Capricorn Caves. Second last day of the Summer Solstice tour. Bookings can be made by phoning (07) 4934 2883.

1PM:

2Tones, Tannum Sands Hotel.

1PM:

Summer Sundays - live music at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

1PM:

Lauren Bean, The Waterline, Keppel Bay Marina.

1PM - 4PM:

Trains in the Park. Family fun for all ages. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt Park (corner of Campbell and Cambrdige street). Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

1.30PM:

Pinot and Pastels at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Price: $35 per session | $30 Friends [includes materials, qualified arts educator, accompanied by wine]. Tickets available at www.rockhamptonregion.-

qld.gov.au.

1.30PM - 6PM:

The Black Dog Awareness Tour will stop in at Yeppoon Life Saving Club to share the awareness of men suffering from mental health. The 11 stop journey will see two of our OG members travel across QLD bringing communities together for BBQ's, beers and a chance to meet fellow members and their families. The purpose of this tour is to jump off the keyboard and get face to face with those struggling as a way of showing we are serious and we care. Our goal for this tour is to encourage anyone struggling in life who are being silent to find the strength to seek help