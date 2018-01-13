What's on across Rocky and the Capricorn Coast this weekend

TODAY:

8AM - 12PM:

Local artist of 22 years Cecilie Bolton will be selling her artwork, held at her studio, 6 Bradford Avenue, Yeppoon).

8AM:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets at The Strand Hotel carpark.

8AM:

CQ Mummas Markets at the Crazy Joker.

9AM - 2PM:

Great Western Hotel Garage Sale. Bar and western memorabilia, antique furniture, catering equipment, bar accessories, furniture and white goods, lighting and av equipment.

9AM to 4PM:

Ella and Bella will be running their lemonade stall to raise funds for CAA at 57 Wandal Road to raise funds for CAA and for their Year 6 classmate from last year. Bailey Jensen was diagnosed with brain cancer on New Year's Day.

11AM - 4PM:

2018 Yeppoon Chilli Festival at PCYC Yeppoon. How Hot Can You Go? Spice up your weekend and come along to Yeppoon Chilli Festival. Gold coin entry. Food Stalls. Kids Corner, raffles & competition.

1PM:

First Shop Ride for 2018 at Rocky Harley-Davidson. Leaving 12.30pm sharp from the service entrance.

9PM:

PiperDown live at the Bush Inn Bar and Grill, Criterion Hotel.

SUNDAY:

6AM - 10AM:

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

6.45AM:

North Rocky Golf Club Walkabouts Social Golf in Richardson Road. Cost $20 for 18 holes and includes a saussagle sizzle after the game. Register by 6.45am for the 7am tee-off. If you would like a buggy book direct with NRGC on 4927 7766

8AM:

Norths Chargers Bootcamp at Gymmy Grounds.

8AM - 12PM:

8AM - 12PM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street Rockhampton.

8.30AM:

Fitzroy Frogs Excess Energy Duathlon on the Riverbank (Quay street, between William and Denham Street). Duathlon (ride bike/scooter and run) for kids; approximate ages 4 - 10 years old. Let's create an "event" atmosphere for kids that also involves mums and dads accompanying younger age brackets and family and friend spectators cheering them on. Cost is free. Phone Craig McCormack 0477 711 152 or cwm65@me.com.

9AM - 1PM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9AM to 4PM:

10AM:

Rockhampton Water Ski Club Members Monthly Meeting.

10AM:

Big Bash Cricket at the Glenmore Tavern.

1PM:

No Thongs Aloud - Sunday Session live on the clubhouse deck at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

2PM:

Sunday Sound Sessions at Rockhampton Art Gallery. With beverages and nibbles form the pop up bar cap your weekend off in the chilled surrounds of Rockhampton Art Gallery. Bring along your vinyl's, relax on the lounges and enjoy beverage from the pop up bar.

2PM:

Making Sense of Immersive Storytelling by Jenn J McLeod at Chapter, Hill Street, Yeppoon. Cost $15. Bookings essential. Visit www.chapteryeppoon.com.