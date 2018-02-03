ACROSS THE REGION

TODAY:
6AM:Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.
9AM:World Travel expo at Escape Travel Rockhampton.
9.30AM:Senjo Karate Sign On Day at Karate Hall, Goss Park, Gladstone Road, Rockhampton. The first four classes free. Ages 6-99.
9.30AM:Queensland National Nameless Luminaries Titles at the Criterion Hotel. Public can view displays of scale models including automobiles, planes, trucks etc. Entry $2 adults and $1 children 12 years and under. Proceeds to go to Variety Queensland. Phone 4936 2934 for more information.
10AM:Free young adult manga workshop at Rockhampton Regional Library. Ages 10 - 13. Phone 4936 8043 to book.
11AM:Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.
11.30AM:Free young adult manga workshop at Rockhampton Regional Library. Ages 11 - 15. Phone 4936 8043 to book.
12PM:Waitangi Day held at Crock Park, Cooee Bay. Contact the club today if you would like to play or register a team. Registration is $10 a player.
12.30PM:Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.
1PM:Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event.
1PM:Kids Sketching/Drawing challenge. Cost $25 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.
2PM:QCWA Wandal branch monthly meeting and cent sale at CWA Hall, Jardine Park.
2PM:Free young adult manga workshop at Rockhampton Regional Library. Ages 16+. Phone 4936 8043 to book.
2PM:Meet the artists: Carmen Beezley-Drake and Joanne Kerr at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $5 per person.
2PM:Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.
5PM:Karaoke Night at 90 Jardine Street.
6PM:Paint'n'Sip Party at InspirexArt. $55 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.
6.30PM:Allsorts at the Saleyards. Allsorts is open to performers of all kinds and all levels of experience. There are no membership fees, no meetings, and no pressure.
9PM:Phineas Q at The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.
TOMORROW:
7AM:Mount Archer Lion's Club book fair at their clubhouse. Variety of books for all ages. All money donated will stay in our local community.
8AM:Arcade Car Park Markets at Bolsover Street.
9AM:Archer park rail museum will be open. 9am-1pm. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.
9AM:CQ Health 2018 Sports and Health Expo at Robert Schwarten Pavilion. There will be sporting demonstrations, displays, workshops and education sessions throughout the day.
10AM:CAA National Adoption Day at Pet Stock. CAA Adoption days are the perfect opportunity for community members to meet multiple foster animals looking for their forever homes.
10AM:Mt Chalmers History Centre will be open. View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town.
10AM:16 years + Adult Sketching/Drawing Gratitude challenge (5 weeks). $35 per person or five lessons at $150 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.
11AM:Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.
12.30PM:Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.
1.30PM:Pino and Pastels at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $35 per person.
1PM:16 years + adult paint classes at InspirexArt. Cost $35 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.
2PM:Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.