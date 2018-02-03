ACROSS THE REGION

Scale Modellers (from left) Aaron and Phillip Stocks are getting ready for today's scale model competition at Rockhampton's Criterion Hotel.

Scale Modellers (from left) Aaron and Phillip Stocks are getting ready for today's scale model competition at Rockhampton's Criterion Hotel. Contributed.

TODAY:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

9AM:

World Travel expo at Escape Travel Rockhampton.

9.30AM:

Senjo Karate Sign On Day at Karate Hall, Goss Park, Gladstone Road, Rockhampton. The first four classes free. Ages 6-99.

9.30AM:

Queensland National Nameless Luminaries Titles at the Criterion Hotel. Public can view displays of scale models including automobiles, planes, trucks etc. Entry $2 adults and $1 children 12 years and under. Proceeds to go to Variety Queensland. Phone 4936 2934 for more information.

10AM:

Free young adult manga workshop at Rockhampton Regional Library. Ages 10 - 13. Phone 4936 8043 to book.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.

11.30AM:

Free young adult manga workshop at Rockhampton Regional Library. Ages 11 - 15. Phone 4936 8043 to book.

12PM:

Waitangi Day held at Crock Park, Cooee Bay. Contact the club today if you would like to play or register a team. Registration is $10 a player.

12.30PM:

Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.

1PM:

Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event.

1PM:

Kids Sketching/Drawing challenge. Cost $25 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

2PM:

QCWA Wandal branch monthly meeting and cent sale at CWA Hall, Jardine Park.

2PM:

Free young adult manga workshop at Rockhampton Regional Library. Ages 16+. Phone 4936 8043 to book.

2PM:

Meet the artists: Carmen Beezley-Drake and Joanne Kerr at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $5 per person.

2PM:

Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.

5PM:

Karaoke Night at 90 Jardine Street.

6PM:

Paint'n'Sip Party at InspirexArt. $55 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

6.30PM:

Allsorts at the Saleyards. Allsorts is open to performers of all kinds and all levels of experience. There are no membership fees, no meetings, and no pressure.

9PM:

Phineas Q at The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.

TOMORROW:

7AM:

Mount Archer Lion's Club book fair at their clubhouse. Variety of books for all ages. All money donated will stay in our local community.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets at Bolsover Street.

9AM:

Archer park rail museum will be open. 9am-1pm. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

9AM:

CQ Health 2018 Sports and Health Expo at Robert Schwarten Pavilion. There will be sporting demonstrations, displays, workshops and education sessions throughout the day.

10AM:

CAA National Adoption Day at Pet Stock. CAA Adoption days are the perfect opportunity for community members to meet multiple foster animals looking for their forever homes.

10AM:

Mt Chalmers History Centre will be open. View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town.

10AM:

16 years + Adult Sketching/Drawing Gratitude challenge (5 weeks). $35 per person or five lessons at $150 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.

12.30PM:

Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.

1.30PM:

Pino and Pastels at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $35 per person.

1PM:

16 years + adult paint classes at InspirexArt. Cost $35 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

2PM:

Bunnings DIY workshop. Kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Phone 4923 0400 for more information or to book.