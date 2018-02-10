ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold their first family fun day for the year

TODAY:

6AM - 10AM:

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

9AM:

Rugby League Day at Theodore Showgrounds. Includes 9am coaching clinic, 11.15am under 15's, 12.45pm Under 17s, 2.15 Local Senior Mens, 3.30pm, Under 20's and 6pm: Broncos Vs CQ Capras. Phone 0424 723 644 or 0428 931 886.

10AM:

Introduction to the Cosplay world. Free event at Rockhampton Regional Library. From choosing your character and purchasing your costume parts through to some of the finer points of convention etiquette and competitions, this panel has something for cosplayers of all levels. Phone 4936 8043.

11AM:

Bunnings Rockhampton's Sustainable DIY Workshops. Phone 4923 0400 to book.

12.30PM:

1PM:

QCWA Gracemere Branch Mahjong and Card Afternoon at the Guide Hut, James Street. Cost $6, day raffle, lucky door prizes, afternoon tea. Phone 0427 020 881.

1PM:

Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

2PM:

2PM:

A galaxy Far Far Away at the Rockhampton Regional Library. From Lightsabers to Jedi robes, Storm Trooper armour and more, take a closer look at what goes into some of the costumes and props from the Star Wars Universe. Free event hosted by Alliance of Regional Costumers. Phone 49368043.

6PM:

Collection Intervention Exhibition Opening at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event (cash bar). Be the first to see the Collection in a new light at the exhibition opening of Collection Intervention. Meet the artists and Curator behind this exhibition. See some of your well known favourite artwork from the Collection and discover new ones.

6PM:

Broncos Vs CQ Capras at Theodore Showgrounds. Cost $10 entry. Phone 0424 723 644 or 0428 931 886.

TOMORROW:

7AM:

Walkabouts Social Golf at North Rocky Golf Club. Cost is just $20 to play, and new players are always welcome. (Don't need a partner, just come along) And don't worry, nobody is going to be elected on to the committee during the short AGM against their will.

8AM - 12PM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street.

8AM:

February Push / Pull Comp at Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning. Event open to all.

9AM 1PM:

Archer Park Rail Museum will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10AM:

16 years + Adult Sketching / Drawing Gratitude Challenge 5 weeks. Hosted by InspirexArt. Cost $35 per lesson or five lessons for $150. Phone 0427 934 841.

11AM:

11AM:

Social Ski Sunday at Rockhampton Water Ski Club. Everyone welcome from Beginners (instruction available) to Experienced in Skiing, Kneeboarding and Tubing. Non members $10 per ski / kneeboard / tube (individual), $7 per ski / kneeboard / tube (with another). Members $7 per ski / kneeboard / tube (individual), $5 per ski / kneeboard / tube (with another).

12.30PM:

1PM:

16 years + Adult Paint CLasses at InspirexArt. Cost $35. Phone 0427 934 841.

2PM:

2PM:

Sunday Sound Sessions at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event. Bring your own vinyl and play a track of your choice and you also get to share the story behind your song selection! And it's free. The Rockhampton Art Gallery's Sunday Sound Sessions is on the second Sunday of the month.

3PM:

Do you understand your camera workshop at Glenmore Homestead. $60 per person with wine and cheese at sunset. Phone 0423 566 648.

4.30PM:

Pawty in the Park and Dog Walk at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone Street. $5 donation per dog includes a Pawsome Party Pack, dog walk and heaps of fun. Phone 0428 382 876.