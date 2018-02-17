ACROSS THE REGION

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

6AM:

Kent and Archer Health and centre grand opening. Free event.

8AM:

Rockhampton Handmade Expo at Robert Schwarten Pavillion.

8.30AM:

Pilates among the paintings at Rockhampton Art Gallery. $10 per session.

9AM:

Beginners course at CQ Family History Association. Cost is $20, with members free. Come along to discover the tools to unearth, "who you really are". Phone 49361824.

10AM:

Kids Painting Classes 5-15 years at InspirexArt. $25 per person. 0427934841.

10AM:

Miniature Workshop at Rockhampton Libraries. Hosted by Capricorn Dollhouse Miniature Enthusiasts this workshop will teach crafting skills like basic cutting and gluing. At the end of the session you will get to take home your item you have created. All ages welcome. Free event.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate workshop held at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 49230400.

12.30PM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate workshop held at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 49230400.

1PM:

Kid Sketching/Drawing Challenge. Cost $25 per person. Phone 0427934841.

2PM:

Wigs, make up and more at Rockhampton Regional Libraries. Ready to take your cosplay to the next level? From wigs to contacts, make up, special effects, stagecraft and more, this "made for beginners" panel is all about those little things that make a big difference.

3PM:

Rocky Radio: Live on stage (matinee) at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Tickets $20, concession $15. The show includes comedy and drama, slice-of-life realism and off-the-wall adventures, featuring works by established Aussie playwrights and brand new locally-written plays.

2PM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate workshop held at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 49230400.

7PM:

Rocky Radio: Live on stage (evening) at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Tickets $20, concession $15. The show includes comedy and drama, slice-of-life realism and off-the-wall adventures, featuring works by established Aussie playwrights and brand new locally-written plays.

SUNDAY:

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

8AM:

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park, Emu Park.

8AM:

Homestead Breakfast at Glenmore Homestead. $25 per person. Phone 0408322 559.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10AM:

16 Years + Adult Sketching/Drawing Gratitude. $35 pp or five lessons at $150 pp. Phone 0427934841.

11AM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate workshop held at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 49230400.

11AM:

BBC's Antiques Roadshow presenter Paul Atterbury will be attending a special half-day event hosted by ADFAS at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Entry will be $25 visitors, members free. Contact: Peter Wilson on 0400958108 to book.

12.30PM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate workshop held at Bunnings Rockhampton. Phone 49230400.

1PM:

16years + Adult painting classes at InspirexArt. $35 pp. Book in advance 0427934841.

2PM:

Allies Pool Comp with Kyle at the Allenstown Hotel. $5 entry. Cash prize.

2PM:

Bunnings DIY Workshops - Garden to Plate. Phone 49230400.