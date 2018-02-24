ACROSS THE REGION

TODAY:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

10AM:

3D Printing workshops at Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

Kids painting classes 5-15 years at InspirexArt. Cost $25. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.

11AM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

Dave Taylor will make his Capras debut Saturday night in the CQ Capras vs Mackay Cutters clash. Chris Ison ROK010218ccapras3

1PM:

Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event. Phone 4932 9000.

2PM:

QCWA Emu Park Open Day at QCWA Emu Park Hall. Phone 0457 332 803. Free event.

2PM:

Artist in conversation at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

2PM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

6PM:

Networking - Pain'n'Party at InspirexArt. Cost $55. Phone 0427 934 841.

6.30PM:

Capricornia Silver Band Summer Trivia Night at Diggers Lane, Frenchville. Tables of 6-8. Cost $15 per person. Email capsilverinc @gmail.com to book.

7PM:

TG Rodeo, Round 1 at the Great Western Hotel. Cost $20 adults, $10 kids, Family pass (2&2) $50.

7PM:

Intrust Super Cup: CQ Capras Vs Mackay Cutters at Browne Park. Gates open at 2pm. Mal Meninga U18's CQ Capras V Mackay Cutters at 3pm. Hastings Deering U20's CQ Capras V Mackay Cutters at 5pm.

9PM:

Silky Fuzz at The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.

TOMORROW:

7AM:

Rockhampton Golf Club Walkabouts Social Golf. Cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Phone 4922 4098.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street, Rockhampton.

9AM:

Archer Park Family Fun Day. Children under 14 years free. Entry $2. Tran rides $2.50 for over 18 months. Saxophone Quartet, Jumping Castle, Ford and Historical cars, market stalls and Morning Tea and Sausage Sizzle. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table.

10AM:

16 years+ Adult Sketching/Drawing Challenge. Cost $25 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

10AM:

2018 Wedding Showcase at Headricks Lane. Free entry.

11AM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.

1PM:

Country Music Afternoon. Cost $5. Phone 4935 4866 or 0417 346 061.

1PM:

16 years + adult paint classes at InspirexArt. Cost $35. Phone 0427 934 841.

2PM:

Bunnings Basic DIY Workshop Skills at Bunnings Warehouse, Rockhampton. Phone 4923 0400.