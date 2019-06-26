Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

ACT minister to resign over family reasons

by Rebecca Gredley
26th Jun 2019 10:35 AM

ACT government minister Meegan Fitzharris is set to resign from the territory's Legislative Assembly.

Ms Fitzharris will stand down as minister from July 1 and leave the assembly in "coming weeks", she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My decision is a personal one and stems from a desire to better balance my family life," she said.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me, but it is the right decision and will allow a new member of our team to come into the assembly prior to the 2020 election."

A countback of votes will occur following Ms Fitzharris' departure to fill the casual vacancy, involving those who were up for election in 2016 and still wish to be considered.

Ms Fitzharris has been the member for Yerrabi since 2016 and holds the health, higher education, vocational education, medical research and transport portfolios.

act act minister meegan fitzharris

Top Stories

    Central Highlands rates increase in $218m Budget reveal

    premium_icon Central Highlands rates increase in $218m Budget reveal

    News Big-ticket projects listed in $72 million capital works program as mayor explains reasons behind rate hike.

    • 26th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Not even a Taser could stop offender from kicking police

    premium_icon Not even a Taser could stop offender from kicking police

    Crime Man claims he was riled up after he was blamed for daughter's death

    • 26th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    CRIME WRAP: Blackwater hit by a string of offences

    premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Blackwater hit by a string of offences

    Crime Incidents include drink driving, traffic offences, theft and DV

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:35 AM
    Mystery of man found bloodied and broken deepens

    premium_icon Mystery of man found bloodied and broken deepens

    News Man fighting for life after helicopter rescue