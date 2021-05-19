Heavily intoxicated, Jason Anthony Casella "decided to have some fun" a court was told, setting the car on fire before sending videos of the blaze to his mate.

Heavily intoxicated, Jason Anthony Casella "decided to have some fun" a court was told, setting the car on fire before sending videos of the blaze to his mate.

When he saw his workmate's car parked outside a hotel, a Hervey Bay man made a bizarre decision.

Appearing before Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday, Casella pleaded guilty to one count of arson and unlawful entry of a vehicle for committing an indictable offence.

The court heard the vehicle wasn't insured and $7000 was sought in restitution.

Casella, 35, lived in Hervey Bay, the court was told, and his family was supportive of him.

He had a strong work history, having been employed by a bakery for nine years before becoming involved with fishing trawlers and had also done landscaping work.

The court heard his drinking was an issue that Casella needed to address.

He had expressed remorse for his offending.

Judge Suzanne Sheridan said arson was a very serious offence.

"The potential is there for others to be harmed and for it to result in extensive damage to property," she said.

But she said Casella had demonstrated genuine remorse for his actions after what she described as an "act of alcohol-fuelled stupidity".

Casella was given a sentence of two years and nine months in prison.

He had been on a three-month suspended term of imprisonment, which was activated.

Casella was immediately released on parole.

He was ordered to pay $7000 in compensation.

Originally published as 'Act of stupidity': Man sets mate's car on fire, sends him videos