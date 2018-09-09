Acting magistrate's bravery has not gone unnoticed

I have been following with sadness, the pressure that Mark Morrow must have to felt to go public with serious concerns about the administration of justice in his area.

He has cited not only delays by police its administration of the law, but also, in some instances, matters being submitted without all briefing matters, not being submitted to Mark Morrow, in his role as acting magistrate.

This has meant that individuals who initially go before the magistrates court, may be held on remand, without a full hearing for significant periods of time.

It is not my purpose to 'take a cheap shot' at the police in this instance, as what I am citing is what is already in the media.

What saddens me is that many people who are public servants/and or those who administer the law, are vulnerable to having not only their own health compromised (as is the case for Mark), but also their families, their friends, their work mates and the list goes on.

Individuals under such pressure, may find their mental and physical health endangered for ever.

So, for all of those involved in this sorry saga, let us hope that their is a timely resolution to this matter.

I hope Mark, that you know your extraordinary bravery, which has already come at great cost, has not gone unnoticed.

I hope that natural justice and procedural fairness will be administered in every way, in relation to the difficult situation that you are in.

Stuart Reid

Norman Gardens