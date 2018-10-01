‘Severe risk’: Aged care facility cops sanctions

A Mitchelton aged care facility has been hit with a range of sanctions by the Federal Government because of "immediate and severe risk to the health, safety and wellbeing" of its residents.

The sanctions were imposed on St Vincent's Care Services Mitchelton on September 12, based on information from the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency.

The Health Department said it had "serious concerns" about clinical care, specialised nursing care, pain management, medication management, skin care, and human resource management.

As a result St Vincent's Care Services has been forced to appoint an administrator for six months to help it comply with its responsibilities in relation to governance and business operations.

It has also been forced to appoint an adviser for the same period of time to help it comply with its responsibilities in relation to care and services, and provide relevant training within six months, at its expense, for its care staff,

managers and key personnel to support them in meeting the needs of care recipients.

The facility is not eligible to receive Commonwealth subsidies for any new care recipients for six months.

The administrator and adviser were appointed two days after the sanctions were imposed.

St Vincent's Care Services held a meeting for residents and relatives on Thursday.

A St Vincent's Care Services spokesman said the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency's (AACQA) findings were "a wake-up call which we take extremely seriously and which we will not spare any efforts in addressing".

"We are disappointed and shocked by the agency's findings and have taken immediate steps to ensure the safety and health of our residents," the spokesman said.

"We are also working very closely with AACQA to respond to each issue where our facility has found to be non-compliant.

The St Vincent's Care Services spokesman said AACQA representatives visited Mitchelton in mid-August when it first raised concerns around unmet standards.

A second visit followed two weeks later. On both occasions the facility endeavoured to respond AACQA's concerns, he said

"This is an isolated incident that does not reflect the standard of care across St Vincent's Care Services' aged care facilities.

"St Vincent's Care Services Mitchelton was audited by AACQA on five occasions between May 2017 and July 2018, and met all assessed criteria.

"AACQA has also conducted 15 unannounced spot reviews of St Vincent's aged care facilities over the last six months and all have successfully completed their assessment, including our site at Gympie which passed its full three-year accreditation in early September."

In March the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner issued a draft decision confirming an 80-year-old woman had been attacked by a fellow resident at the complex in August 2017.

Martha Dapontes was left with broken bones after a male resident of the dementia ward attacked her for "speaking loudly''.

Also, staff found her on the floor after three "unwitnessed falls'' that left her with broken ribs.

St Vincent's Care Services Mitchelton installed surveillance cameras after the attack.

The St Vincent's Care Services spokesman said the AACQA visits were not in relation to Mrs Dapontes.

"The incident regarding Mrs Dapontes occurred in August 2017," he said.

"The Aged Care Complaints Commissioner found in January 2018 that St Vincent's Care Services Mitchelton had taken "appropriate action" in regards to the matter, including fulfilling all its care and reporting obligations."