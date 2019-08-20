Action fires up at former Bunnings site on Yaamba Rd

The old Bunnings store on Yaamba Road has been listed for rent.

IT HAS sat vacant for 18 months but now the former Bunnings site is up for lease.

The site at 452-488 Yaamba Rd has been empty since March 2018, when the hardware giant franchise moved up the road to the old Masters site.

The site sold for $9.9 million to a Sydney-based company, Brownfield Nominees Pty Ltd, in November last year.

It has now been listed for rent through Knight Frank Rockhampton.

Agent Neale Crow explained the owners are looking for one tenant for a three-year short-term lease.

He was unable to disclose any information on what the company's future plans may be.

"All they have asked us to do is maintain the property and look for a short-term tenant who wants a big space,” he said.

The site includes a 7660sqm retail space with high clearance, 281 car parks, 86 bays with shade sails for easy access of customers.

There is also a rear loading bay and loading bays for stock and customer pick-ups.

The building itself sits on 2.66 hectares and is zoned commercial/retail building.

Mr Crow said it would suit a company in the bulk goods industry, those who aren't here in a large format.

"It's more of a pop-up scenario or for someone who wants to test the market without a long-term commitment,” he said.

Mr Crow has engaged in direct contact with a number of retailers however there is nothing set in place yet.

Being such a large space, the scope of suitable tenants is quite small.

"It is a very limited market you are dealing with,” he said.

As multiple projects for the region are announced, such as the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion, ring road, Adani, and Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion, Mr Crow said should they would result in growth retail spend in the next few years.

"We do have so much infrastructure coming into the area and we are seeing a tightening of the rental market in Rockhampton, Gracemere and Yeppoon,” he said.

"We have a two per cent vacancy rate which shows more people are moving into the town.

"We are looking at a stronger economy coming forward on the back end of projects that are committed to go ahead, which means you need workers and everyone needs houses.

"Everyone is waiting for a resurgence but it's already happening. At Pat O'Driscoll's we only have 15 properties for rent at one time ... it is getting harder to find a rental.”

