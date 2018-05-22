Action put forward to fix parking around Rocky showgrounds

Parking is being looked at in the Wandal retail precinct around big events at the Rockhampton showgrounds

MAYOR MARGARET Strelow voiced some concerns yesterday on parking woes at the Rockhampton showgrounds.

In other matters brought up for discussion at Rockhampton Regional Council's planning and regulatory meeting, Cr Strelow put forward the issue.

"Parking when big events are on, whether there are short time parking measure, we can look at in Wandal,” she said.

Cr Strelow said now would be best time to investigate the mater.

"Take a look at the area now while we have plenty of time,” she said.

"Are there other things we can do to improve the situation?”

Parking restrictions were highlighted most recently at Beef Australia 2018.

Patrons to the event were to park in surrounding streets near the Showgrounds or pay for parking in the Rockhampton State High School oval.

"We are talking to Beef Australia now on how they can manage the parking better,” Cr Strelow said.

"Nothing is going to stop the pressure of that.”

At the end of the discussion, a recommendation was put forward in the agenda minutes.

"That council officers prepare an overview report with recommendations which would reduce impacts of significant events at showdowns on the Wandal community and retail precinct, with temporary changes to parking regime or other alternatives as suggested,” it said.