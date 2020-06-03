Action to reduce youth crime on the Capricorn Coast

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga listened to crime statistics from Yeppoon Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross at a forum held last year to combat youth crime.

YOUTH crime continues on the Capricorn Coast leaving many people asking when it will stop and what is being done to reduce the incidence of juvenile offenders.

Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said as the COVID-19 restrictions are easing, allowing community members to venture out of their homes, it is timely to remind them to make sure their valuables are secured and out of view.

"In the past few weeks we had two separate incidents whereby vehicles were broken into and had property stolen," Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

"Valuables including an expensive watch, credit cards and a mobile phone were stolen.

"These were both opportunistic offences, while the cars were locked, leaving valuables inside and possibly in view, may encourage others to break in.

"After some diligent police work, last weekend two juvenile suspects had already been identified for one of the offences.

"We live in a time where we all have to contribute to crime reduction.

"If we all do a little, like ensuring valuables are secured and put away and homes and cars are locked our crime rates will decrease."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said both the Department of Youth Justice and the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women fund a number of services in Yeppoon to support young people in the area.

"The Department of Youth Justice provides a range of support services to young people in the Yeppoon area," Ms Lauga said.

"We have Integrated Case Management, in which specialised case managers deliver intensive support to young offenders and their families.

"There is engagement in the Transition to Success (T2S) program which offers young people who have dropped out of or are at risk of leaving school, and those who have had contact with youth justice, the option of alternative education and vocational training to transition back into mainstream education, training or employment opportunities. T2S has a proven track record in getting young people back into education and vocational education programs.

"Youth workers in the region also provide one-on-one support and group support to ensure that young people engaged with the youth justice system complete community service orders and are engaged in prosocial activities such as obtaining learner's licences.

"There is also a dedicated caseworker for Yeppoon, who provides general case management activities and engages with non-government and government agencies and a Court Co-ordinator for the Yeppoon Children's Court."

Ms Lauga said the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women also provides funding to for a range of services.

"Livingstone Shire Council Youth Support Program is funded to provide support to young people aged eight to 21 years who are at risk of disconnection," she said.

"This service is based in Yeppoon and covers the Capricorn Coast. The Community Development and Engagement Officer facilitates the Youth Service Providers Committee, which meets every two months.

"Capricornia Training Company Youth Housing and Reintegration Service, including After Care Service, provides support to young people aged 12 to 21 years of age who are at risk of homelessness, or who are homeless. This service is based in Rockhampton but delivers supports to Yeppoon and Capricorn Coast area.

"Central Queensland indigenous Development (CQID) Family Wellbeing Services - Rockhampton indigenous Youth and Family Workers is funded to support families where children are already in contact with the system and at risk of being remanded in detention, or where they are at risk of coming to the attention of the youth justice system. CQID are based in Rockhampton but offer services to the Capricorn Coast."