Active COVID-19 cases plummet for CQ

THE number of active COVID-19 patients in Central Queensland officially plummeted to just two yesterday following inquiries by The Morning Bulletin as to the accuracy of daily state totals.

The adjustment came after a week of Qld Health updates showing CQ had nine cases with one recovered and eight active.

The current CQ status as of Saturday was two active and six recovered for a total of eight cases revised down by one on Friday following the correction of an false test for a Rockhampton coal miner who works at the Blackwater Mine.

Early Friday, following several reader inquiries, the Bulletin sought explanation as to why there had been only one recovered case for the region, considering most of our patients had contracted the virus several weeks ago.

Queensland Health responded on Friday afternoon with a lengthy explanation (see full response further down) which didn’t directly answer the question about the CQ numbers but did provide insight into how patients are assessed.

It reads in part: “ Recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19) will differ from person to person.

“We know that symptoms of the virus may last between days and weeks, and for some people, their symptoms may get worse over time. People who have experienced severe symptoms or side effects from the virus may take weeks or months to recover fully, while people with a mild illness may feel completely better within a week or two.

“Treating clinicians will determine when people with confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered. If you’ve had more severe symptoms and have been treated in hospital, there are two ways you might be released. If you’ve still got mild symptoms, but no longer require hospital treatment, you could be sent home to recover while self-isolating. You will be told by your health practitioner when your period of self-isolation has ended.

“People who continue to require hospital treatment will need to have two swab tests done at least a day apart that come back negative for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) before they can be released from hospital. Some people who have been seriously unwell may no longer have the virus but may still have to stay in hospital for further treatment until they are well enough to return home.”

Late on Friday The Bulletin received information from a reliable source stating there were only two active cases in the region to further support claims that previous Qld Health reports were not accurate.

Both active cases were listed as being in a stable condition in home isolation under the care of Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service’s “virtual ward”.

All CQ cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas. CQ has had no community transmitted cases.

Yesterday Queensland Health confirmed a sixth Queenslander had passed away from COVID-19.

The 83-year-old man passed away in New South Wales after contracting the disease after recently returning from a cruise.

Queensland had eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday raising the state total to 1014. There were no new cases for CQ.

Contact tracing is underway for the eight new cases. Queensland Health said it will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

CQ had 2 active COVID-19 patients on Saturday with 6 recovered.

Here are our questions to Qld Health on Friday:

We are getting continuous questions from readers about 8 active COVID-19 cases in CQ.

Eg, “Reports are still showing 8 active cases of the virus in Rocky. Can’t be possible as they were first reported weeks ago and must have now been cleared. Please give us an accurate update. BM.”

Can you please confirm that the 8 CQ cases listed in the daily QH report are accurate?

Does this mean they are still testing positive weeks after they tested positive?

Here is the full response from Qld Health.

RECOVERY:

Recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19) will differ from person to person.

We know that symptoms of the virus may last between days and weeks, and for some people, their symptoms may get worse over time. People who have experienced severe symptoms or side effects from the virus may take weeks or months to recover fully, while people with a mild illness may feel completely better within a week or two.

Treating clinicians will determine when people with confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered.

If you’ve had a mild illness, which meant you didn’t need to be treated in hospital, you’ll be cleared by a registered nurse or medical practitioner from your treating Hospital and Health Service. They will tell you when your period of self-isolation has ended.

If you’ve had more severe symptoms and have been treated in hospital, there are two ways you might be released. If you’ve still got mild symptoms, but no longer require hospital treatment, you could be sent home to recover while self-isolating. You will be told by your health practitioner when your period of self-isolation has ended.

People who continue to require hospital treatment will need to have two swab tests done at least a day apart that come back negative for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) before they can be released from hospital. Some people who have been seriously unwell may no longer have the virus but may still have to stay in hospital for further treatment until they are well enough to return home.

CONTACT TRACING:

Contact tracing involves getting in touch with people who may have been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

We are not looking for people that may have passed a confirmed case on the street or in a shop as the risk is extremely low and we know you probably won’t catch this particular virus in those situations.

We are looking for close contacts of the confirmed case such as people who had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case for 15 minutes or more, or shared an enclosed space with them for more than two hours.

The people who are at risk of having been infected will be contacted directly by the relevant Public Health Unit and given instructions about what they need to do. Only if it’s not possible to contact people one-on-one, we put out a public health alert with the details of the person’s movements, so the public can help us get in touch with those who might have come into contact with the person with the infection.

No public health alerts have been issued in Central Queensland.