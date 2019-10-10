Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Activists attached to boat in CBD protest

by Caitlin Smith
10th Oct 2019 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

EXTINCTON Rebellion protesters have again taken to the streets of Brisbane's CBD, with activists using a "lock-on" device to attach themselves to a boat an intersection in the city.

A video released on the Extinction Rebellion SEQ Facebook page shows activists attached to a boat on a trailer opposite Queens Gardens at the intersection of George and Elizabeth streets.

Extinction Rebellion protesters attached to a boat in Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Cloe Read.
Extinction Rebellion protesters attached to a boat in Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Cloe Read.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and some congestion for motorists around the Elizabeth St off-ramp.

It is the fourth day of protests by the activists, with dozens arrested so far.

On Tuesday, a man suspended himself from the Story Bridge for several hours, while yesterday another protester blocked train lines for a short period.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she wanted dangerous device ban laws in place before the end of the month.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was not worried if it was a "bad look", insisting critics would have the opportunity to have their say.

"The use of these dangerous devices is not acceptable," she said.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
brisbane cbd climate change editors picks extinction rebellion protest

Top Stories

    Details revealed for GKI Resort development sale

    premium_icon Details revealed for GKI Resort development sale

    News New developer Altum and key stakeholders have revealed what’s next for GKI.

    Have you seen this 17-year-old girl?

    Have you seen this 17-year-old girl?

    News She was last seen walking her dog at 4.30pm in Gracemere. The dog was later found...

    • 10th Oct 2019 5:59 AM
    Central Queenland teachers named in state’s top list

    premium_icon Central Queenland teachers named in state’s top list

    News Frenchville, Emmaus and Moura teachers finalists in awards

    • 10th Oct 2019 6:19 AM
    Prison escapee has his court matters adjourned

    premium_icon Prison escapee has his court matters adjourned

    News The 26-year-old was arrested in Gladstone after he escaped from police custody at...

    • 10th Oct 2019 6:00 AM