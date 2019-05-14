Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Activists have scaled Sydney Harbour Bridge, with several reportedly arrested.
Activists have scaled Sydney Harbour Bridge, with several reportedly arrested.
News

Protesters scale Sydney Harbour Bridge

by Gavin Fernando
14th May 2019 7:08 AM

CLIMATE change activists have scaled Sydney Harbour Bridge, with at least three reportedly arrested.

Six Greenpeace activists scaled the bridge this morning to demand that Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes action on climate change.

The protesters unfurled banners demanding action on climaet change as they abseiled from underneath the pedestrian walkway on the western side of the bridge.

One activist can be seen holding a banner that appears to say "100% RENEWABLES", with the Greenpeace logo underneath.

 

The banner appears to say ‘100% Renewables’. Source: Nine News
The banner appears to say ‘100% Renewables’. Source: Nine News

The activist group posted a link to a petition targeting Mr Morrison just before 6am this morning.

"Dear Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia's climate is in a state of crisis," it says. "I call on you to declare a climate emergency now. I stand with the #ClimateEmergency activists and I am willing to do what it takes to ensure the next government acts on the climate crisis, including taking part in the growing movement of peaceful defiance."

"Climate damage is happening right now. Australia is facing a climate emergency right now," Greenpeace Australia Pacific CEO David Ritter said in a statement.

"Our political leaders must listen to those already affected by climate disaster and act."

A NSW Police spokesman said an operation was under way after a "number of people were detected" on the bridge.

It remains unclear how long the protesters will remain on the bridge, which could cause traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters this morning.

More to come...

More Stories

Show More
activists climate change editors picks protesters sydney harbour bridge

Top Stories

    Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    premium_icon Barra stocking case strengthens as politicians weigh in

    Business The integral group continues fight for secure stocks for the Fitzroy

    'Politics should be better than these dirty tactics'

    premium_icon 'Politics should be better than these dirty tactics'

    Politics Police investigate 'disgraceful' suspected attempted arson attack

    ScoMo's GKI connection and ongoing funding battle with state

    premium_icon ScoMo's GKI connection and ongoing funding battle with state

    Politics The PM wants to see GKI prosper but wants to see a proposal first.

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    Crime How Natasha Ryan became the 'girl in the cupboard'