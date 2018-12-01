Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Activities inside a Glasshouse Country Farm facility at Beerburrum protesting what they claim is animal mistreatment.
Activities inside a Glasshouse Country Farm facility at Beerburrum protesting what they claim is animal mistreatment. Contributed
Environment

Activists storm piggery over claims of animal mistreatment

1st Dec 2018 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 100 people who claim to be animal liberation activists have put a Sunshine Coast piggery in lockdown over claims of animal mistreatment.

It is the second time Glasshouse Country Farms at Beerburrum has been targeted by the activists.

Those taking part in the "peaceful" protest say the action is as a result of footage released by Animal Liberation Queensland several weeks ago.

About 30 people are inside the piggery while another 70 have gathered outside to protest.

"This kind of resistance aims to oppose oppressive systems that have seen other animals be enslaved, exploited and harmed," Leah Doellinger said from inside the facility.

"This issue extends beyond animals who are used for food.

"We need to dismantle the speciesist ideologies that have reduced animals to 'things'. We are challenging human supremacy head on by taking direct action like this."

activism animal cruelty editors picks raid social media
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dangerous sex offender back in jail until new year

    premium_icon Dangerous sex offender back in jail until new year

    Crime A DANGEROUS sex offender accessed the internet for six months, including porn sites, before being busted by authorities.

    Driver who left dead baby on roof ‘shattered’

    premium_icon Driver who left dead baby on roof ‘shattered’

    News A funeral vehicle driver says he is 'absolutely shattered'.

    ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ bushfires burning in containment lines

    ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ bushfires burning in containment lines

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    Heartbreaking diagnosis leads to important conversation

    premium_icon Heartbreaking diagnosis leads to important conversation

    News This year, Peter Williams received news he never wanted to hear

    Local Partners