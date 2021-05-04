Activists target Beef Australia with ‘disruptive’ billboards

Animal Liberation Queensland has launched a "provocative" advertising campaign using high-visibility electronic billboards in Rockhampton and Brisbane. Picture: Contributed

An animal advocacy organisation is targeting Beef Australia 2021 with a series of “provocative” electronic billboards in Rockhampton and Brisbane.

Animal Liberation Queensland launched the advertising campaign on Monday with the goal of disrupting the event.

According to the organisation, five separate billboards have been designed using photographs “captured undercover” at abattoirs, feedlots, and saleyards throughout Queensland.

Each billboard tells the story of an individual animal, such as an “emaciated cow”, a “distressed calf”, and a “frightened bovine” pictured in a cattle truck, with wording such as “born to die” and “starving, suffering, sent to slaughter”, beside the images.

The slogan “uncover the truth” is visible across every billboard, and viewers are directed to the website www.beef.org.au, which “demonstrates the detrimental impacts of beef production”.

ALQ executive director Chay Neal claimed animal activists had “never before had a presence at Beef Australia”, despite the event running for more than 30 years and attracting more than 100,000 attendees.

“We are using billboard advertising to highlight the real victims of Australia’s beef industry – the animals,” Mr Neal said.

“Our billboards will be live throughout Beef Australia and will be visible in the heart of Rockhampton, in a move that is mindfully disruptive.

“We see this as a powerful opportunity to educate the public about the grim realities of animal agriculture, and as a chance to engage industry operators in a meaningful conversation about the future of farming in Australia.”

The electronic billboards will operate until Sunday, May 9, at the corner of Fitzroy Street and Bolsover Street, Rockhampton, and the corner of Brunswick Street and St Pauls Terrace, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

