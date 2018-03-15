Menu
ACTION STATIONS: Work has started on Great Keppel Island towards the promised $25 million revitalisation project.
Activity spotted on GKI for revitalisation scoping study

Leighton Smith
by
15th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

MORNING Bulletin readers have contacted us to report seeing signs of work starting on Great Keppel Island.

Queensland Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones confirmed the GKI activity.

"As planning ramps up, locals will see more action on the ground,” Ms Jones said.

"A scoping study, which will inform us about the best way to proceed, is already well under way. In fact, this week a senior engineering contractor joined the team to work on this project.”

She said they would lead a project team within the Department of Tourism Industry Development to complete the scoping study and manage the project.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Tourism Minister Kate Jones at the $25 million announcement to revitalise GKI.
"Already a number of site tours have been completed on GKI. We're also engaging with local tourist operators, traditional owners, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and Ergon,” she said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was pleased to be getting on with the job of revitalising the island.

"We've always said our priority is to deliver a reliable source of power and water to GKI because we know this is the most important step when it comes to ensuring the island recognises its potential as a tourism destination,” Mrs Lauga said.

"There are a number of different ways we could achieve this and it's important we consider all options to make sure taxpayers get the best bang for their buck.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Tourism Minister Kate Jones are looking forward to redeveloping Great Keppel Island.
"Until that scoping study is complete, we won't know the best way to proceed.”

Mrs Lauga said the Government was investing $25 million in this project because it wanted to see tourism boom on the island.

"If we identify areas where we can partner with the private sector or the Federal Government to deliver more infrastructure for Great Keppel Island, we'll do what's best for locals,” she said.

