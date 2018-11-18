Actor slashes neck in ‘death match’

Actor David Arquette reportedly went to hospital after suffering a gruesome injury during a wrestling match in Los Angeles on Saturday night (AEDT).

The Hollywood icon, who is also a director, producer and screenwriter and was once married to Friends star Courteney Cox, was left with blood streaming everywhere when his throat was sliced open in a stunt gone wrong in an event put on by Game Changer Wrestling that was aired on American pay-per-view.

Arquette attempted to throw off his opponent Nick Gage, who was on top of him, but the move backfired and the 47-year-old quickly put his hand up to his throat when he realised he'd been cut.

Arquette carried on wrestling with one hand on his throat for about 15 seconds before walking out of the ring.

It was reported Gage was using light tubes to hit Arquette in the head, and when the glass shattered it did more damage than was planned.

The match started with Gage breaking a door and attacking Arquette with pieces of it before the actor replied with a couple of suicide dives.

That was when Gage got his lights, which Arquette broke when he drove his rival through them as they balanced between two chairs.

Gage then used a pizza cutter on Arquette's head and both men took advantage of the broken light tubes, but the Hollywood star was on the receiving end of the most damaging move of the night.

Arquette came back into the ring after initially walking out, but the fight didn't continue much longer as Gage pinned him and won the match.

Multiple reports from US media claim Arquette then went to hospital but he took to Twitter afterwards to tell everyone he was OK, saying he received stitches and joking death matches "aren't my thing".

Arquette has had acting roles in the Scream franchise, Never Been Kissed with Drew Barrymore and Beautiful Girls. He has also appeared in numerous TV roles, both in starring roles and cameos.

But it may not be so well known that Arquette is a big wrestling fan who has history within the industry. Memorably, he became the WCW World Heavyweight Champion in 2000 as part of a stunt to promote his wrestling movie Ready to Rumble.

Now 18 years later, Arquette is back at it. He told Fox News during an interview in September he had decided to stage a comeback to the professional wrestling ring.

"I literally feel like I'm Rocky, I mean, I'm in the gym sweating like crazy going to the gym every day for hours, you know, getting it so I don't get winded so easily and putting on muscle losing a bunch of weight," he said.

"It's all about training, it's all about determination, it's all about, you know, believing in yourself."

Arquette was putting in the hard yards as he aimed to return to the ring, reportedly taking part in small wrestling shows around America - like the one on Saturday night - and according to TMZ, he had already suffered some broken ribs as he continued along the comeback trail.

"WWE's not the goal. I mean, I love WWE. I would love to do anything with them ever, but my main goal is getting some respect. That really was what it's about," Arquette said this month.