Adam Brand speaks highly of his young Rocky drummer

HIGH ACCOLADES: Adam Brand won Australian Artist of the Year and Australian Video of the Year at the 2018 CMC Music Awards. Paul Broben

AUSTRALIAN country music superstar Adam Brand says it's been a few years since he has played in Rocky.

But he is geared up to head back this way in September.

He is playing a show at the Great Western Hotel as part of his 20 years Milestone Tour.

And in even more exciting news, he is bringing a local Rocky boy with him in his band.

Emmaus College graduate Logan Brewster, 21, is his permanent drummer.

Logan Brewster as a young boy playing the drums. Contributed

Adam was happy to chat about Logan and could only say kind things.

He said Logan was a "really, really good drummer and that's what caught his eye”.

He described Logan as the "baby of the band”.

"He is such a great young man,” Adam said.

"This is his first tour and he is learning at an exponential rate.

"There is a lot of fun in our group, there is the older guys who have been doing it for years and then there is the younger ones.

"We have become a tight knit family, we're a band of brothers, he is a part of the family.

"There is quite a few pranks and jokes.”

But the best hysterical moment of all that Adam could recall was when the band was headed to Tasmania to play and Logan asked if he needed a passport.

Adam said he was excited to come back to Rocky and see Logan's hometown.

"It's a bit overdue,” he said.

"I have had some incredible times in Rocky over the years.”

Adam Brand playing at the Gympie Muster. Jason Dougherty

The band is just over a third of the way through the tour which is focusing on true Aussie classic pubs.

The tour began in April and finishes in December.

"We are doing a whole bunch of places,” Adam said.

"A lot of small pubs that I have never played at.

"I wanted to do something different.

"We wanted to go to all these tiny little places, carve out something different new.”

Adam's top hits include Dirt Track Cowboys, Grandpa's Piano, Good Friends, The Anzac, New England Highway, Get Loud, Hell of a Ride and more.

Reflecting on his career that has lasted over the decades, Adam said it has been an "incredible journey”.

When the singer started out he had no idea what the road ahead had for him

"When I first started I didn't think I would last two months let alone 20 years,” he said.

He couldn't pick one highlight with the true highlight being he is still singing and has a music career.

"I get blown away people still want to support and come to my shows,” Adam said.

"This kind of career every career has ups and down

"When the foundation of your career is something you love it makes the weathering the storms easier.

"It is the thing you wake up in the morning and love doing.

"It keeps you going.”