Cricket great Adam Gilchrist delivers blunt message

DON'T waste a crisis. That's the message from Adam Gilchrist to Cricket Australia as the nation attempts to rebound from the darkest period in the country's rich cricket history.

Australian cricket is still reeling from the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, with the subsequent review heaping more unwanted attention on the culture within Cricket Australia.

On the field Australia have been struggling as well.

Australia have lost 16 of their past 18 ODIs to fall to sixth in the rankings, just above Bangladesh.

They are ranked fifth in the Test arena and third in T20s.

With suspended stars Steve Smith and David Warner not available to play again for another five months, there could be more tough times ahead for Australia.

But Gilchrist is confident the team has already hit rock bottom, and hopes the off-field dramas will help set Australian cricket in a positive direction.

"Don't waste a crisis. There's plenty of positive opportunity to come out of this," Gilchrist said.

"There's certainly a talent pool of cricketers in this country that is good enough to compete on the international stage.

"With the talent pool we have, the infrastructure we have, the learnings from the fallout of this disastrous seven or eight months … the opportunity is there now for it to progress.

"I don't see any reason why it needs to bottom out any further. I think it starts building from now."

Gilchrist, who is now a commentator for Fox Cricket, thinks Australia will put up a good fight in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting in Perth on Sunday.

He described Australia's wobbly batting as a "handbrake" of late, but is backing the side to rebound.

"On paper, with or without Steve Smith and David Warner in one-day cricket, we have got a world-class line-up that should be able to compete with all the other teams in the world," Gilchrist said.