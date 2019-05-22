Premier: Adani timeline to be finalised within days

Adani CEO Lucas Dow said "any statements from the State Labor Government professing their support of the resources sector and coal mining is simply more hollow promises”.

Adani CEO Lucas Dow said "any statements from the State Labor Government professing their support of the resources sector and coal mining is simply more hollow promises”. Matt Taylor

UPDATE 12PM: ON THE issue of Adani, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has one message for the people of Queensland - enough is enough.

Speaking at Hay Point Coal Terminal south of Mackay this morning, Ms Palaszczuk said she was fed up with the processes involving the major coal project.

"I think that the community is fed up with the processes, I know I'm fed up with the processes and my local members are fed up with the processes," she said.

"We need some certainty and we need some time frames. Enough is enough.

"What I'm asking today is for the two parties, Adani and the independent regulator, to sit down tomorrow with the coordinator general and work up a definitve timeframe on decisions around these two outstanding reports.

"I want a timeline, hopefully agreed to by all of the parties, by Friday so I can release that to the public so the community has certainty, I have certainty and everybody has certainty for the process forward.

"I think enough is enough and I hope that both parties will accept this way forward in the best interests of Queensland."

Ms Palaszczuk also apologies on behalf of Queensland Labor, for the Federal Election result.

"I'm sorry Labor let you down, I'm sorry that happened," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"But I'm not going to let Queensland down. I am always going to stand up for this state and people know my fundamental committment to this state and the people that are employed in all of the different sectors of the community that contribute to growing our state."

UPDATE 11.45AM: SPEAKING at Hay Point Coal Terminal this morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has demanded a timeline for the Adani project by Friday to get the project off the ground

The coordinator general and an independent regulator will meet with Adani tomorrow to establish the timeline.

Premier Palaszczuk said she would release the timeline to the public as soon as she has reviewed it on Friday.

More to come.

INITIAL: MINING giant Adani has launched a scathing attack on the Queensland Premier, accusing the Labor party of pulling "political stunts" with the coal project.

In a statement released this morning Adani CEO Lucas Dow said "any statements from the State Labor Government professing their support for the resources sector and coal mining is simply more hollow promises".

Mr Dow challenged the State Government to finalise and approve the two outstanding environmental management plans required to start the Carmichael coal mine.

"Anything less, even if they approve just one of the plans, is yet another political stunt that fails to back coal mining and our project," he said.

"We have given the state members all the facts, demonstrating we are ready to begin, provided the outstanding management plans are finalised by the Queensland Labor government once and for all".

Mr Dow said Queenslanders had given their "overwhelming support" for the mine to proceed immediately, despite the mine being at the centre of many national political debates during this month's federal election.

With the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in the heart of coal country, touching down in Mackay earlier today, Mr Dow said "We are looking forward to hearing what the Premier has to say this morning...We hope that we, along with the rest of Queensland will not be disappointed".

"It's time for the Queensland Labor government to stop shifting the goal posts and let us get on with delivering these jobs for regional Queenslanders".

"It is time to get the Carmichael project done," Mr Dow said.