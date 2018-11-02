Adani airport plan in holding pattern as mine scales down

FIFO READY: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow can't wait for the work Adani's Carmichael Mine will bring to the region. Here she is pictured shaking hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani last year.

FIFO READY: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow can't wait for the work Adani's Carmichael Mine will bring to the region. Here she is pictured shaking hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani last year. Contributed

ADANI has put its Carmichael mine airport plan on ice but questions still surround employment numbers as it scales back the roll-out plan for the coal project.

Rockhampton Regional Council's $15.5 million contribution, set aside to help build the $32 million airport in exchange for 1100 jobs, will now stay in the bank gathering interest until it is required.

Questions remain unanswered about the impact on employment for Rockhampton and Townsville after they were named as FIFO hubs last year with the promise of 1100 jobs each during the initial construction phase before transforming into 625 ongoing, full-time operational jobs.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow sought to clarify the impact of its radically redrafted staged ramp up production model which would allow the mine to begin sooner by initially exporting 10 to 15 million tonnes a year, building up to its planned 27 million tonne annual production target, rather than attempt to hit this rate from the outset.

CHANGED PLANS: Adani Australia CEO Lucas Dow in Rockhampton earlier this year for an announcement on the changes to a key rail line. Frazer Pearce

"Adani Mining has confirmed that Rockhampton and Townsville will remain the primary source for employees on the Carmichael Project,” Mr Dow said.

"Having adopted a gradual construction and ramp up for the mine, the airport facilities as originally contemplated are not immediately necessary.

"As such, no investment is required from the Rockhampton and Townsville Regional Councils at this point in time.”

Mr Dow said that by gradually ramping up mine production, the initial investment in the airstrip was not required.

Funding for future airport requirements will now be the subject of future discussions.

SIGNED OFF: Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow, Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj, and member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne after the signing of the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub and airport in 2017. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani4

"Importantly, Rockhampton and Townsville will represent the primary hubs for our workforce without the need for councils to invest at this point in time. We think this is a great outcome for Rockhampton and Townsville,” he said.

"We look forward to seeing Rockhampton and Townsville thrive. They are both vibrant communities with a great lifestyle and community spirit.”

Speaking outside a Gladstone Engineering Alliance breakfast event yesterday Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said during the peak of their activity, Adani would look be looking to other regional centres such as Gladstone for engineering services.

"During peak construction we'll need to pull more broadly and talking with Townsville and Rocky, similarly they don't want to see a boom-bust mentality, so effectively we'd like to broaden the load for construction and see regional Queensland benefit as a whole and be able to share the spoils,” he said.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was heartened to see that, despite the obstacles Adani has faced, it remains committed to the project and to our region.

"I met with Adani CEO Lucas Dow earlier this week and he assured me that the agreement for jobs from Rockhampton still stands, but the exact numbers will obviously be different with the changes in the 'ramp up',” she said.

"Whatever the initial jobs tally, they will be very, very welcome.

ADANI BACKER: Rockhampton Region mayor is a strong supporter of the Adani Carmichael mine project. Leighton Smith

"Our commitment to fund half of the runway was always based on the Rockhampton Local Government Area securing jobs.

"Our share of the airport (runway) cost was coming from our cash reserves so council will keep that money parked in the bank to earn interest until called on.”

Obtaining financial backing remains a sticking point for the thermal coal project, which has been shunned in recent years by local and international lenders.

But after Adani's recently announced changes, in addition to its plan to utilise Aurizon's existing narrow-gauge rail network, Adani's upfront capital costs were expected to be slashed by up to 60 per cent, to simplify its search for finance.

Industry experts have suggested the company may only need to raise $2 billion to proceed.

No official launch date has been given for the mine but it was expected to commence within the next couple of months.