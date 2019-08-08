Adani and Coalition MPs oppose plans to ramp up protests

MPs George Christensen and Michelle Landry with Senators Matt Canavan and Amanda Stoker speak with Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow at the Carmichael mine site

MPs George Christensen and Michelle Landry with Senators Matt Canavan and Amanda Stoker speak with Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow at the Carmichael mine site Christine McKee

THOSE who worked hard to see Adani's Carmichael coal mine get the green light are deeply troubled by news of protesters mobilising to halt the project in its tracks.

Following significant disruption and arrests on the streets of Brisbane's CBD on Tuesday, in an effort to raise awareness about climate action, a 'Red Alert' was issued yesterday by Frontline Action on Coal (FLAC) calling for hundreds of environmental activists to head north to the mine site to participate in efforts to blockade the Galilee mine's progress.

News of a protester ramp up has gone down like a lead balloon for Adani Australia and Coalition MPs keen to see the project realised, jobs created and revenue pour into government coffers.

In a sign of trouble to come, an Adani Mining spokesperson confirmed two protesters had locked-on to equipment at the Carmichael mine site yesterday morning.

WORK BLOCKED: Adani said their Queensland contractors were waiting to start legal and approved work on our Carmichael mine site after two people "have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living". Adani Australia

"The Queensland Police Service has been notified and have sent a response team to site,” the spokesperson said.

"Construction work on our Carmichael site has been underway for a number of weeks already. This morning our Queensland contractors have been unable to continue legal and approved work on the Carmichael mine site because two people have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living.

"After more than eight years of working on our project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael Project.”

Staunch Adani advocate Capricornia MP Michelle Landry added her voice against the planned protests.

DRONE VIEW: Two protesters on 9m poles attached to Adani's Carmichael Mine vehicles have disrupted the mine's progress. Inset top: Brisbane climate protests. Inset bottom: FLAC protestor suspended. FLAC

"The Carmichael coal mine passed its final regulatory hurdles in mid-June, and has since started construction. The Mine is going ahead,” Ms Landry said.

"Those people choosing to protest are sadly costing the tax payer in extra police resources that regional communities just cannot spare.”

Ms Landry said police officers were needed to fight the rising crime in Central Queensland, not spend their time dealing with 'mass civil disobedience'.

"This week I have travelled through Middlemount, Clermont, Moranbah, Collinsville, Nebo and Sarina and had many conversations with coal miners and farmers and every person I spoke to are disgusted by these protests,” Ms Landry said.

"Residents of Central Queensland should not have to live in fear of these people, they just want to get on and get their jobs done to support their families.

"Protesting will not stop Adani's Carmichael mine, if the protesters really cared about our future, how about they go home, get jobs and start contributing to society by paying taxes.”

Resources Minister Matt Canavan said while this country allowed people to have their say on issues, it did not give them the right to disrupt and delay people and companies lawfully going about their business.

ROCKY PROTEST: A handful of protestors including Sunny dog, Chris Hooper of Havachat (Bogan Central), Chris Houghton (Bogan with a Slogan), Peacebus activist Graeme Dunstan gathered in solidarity to the Extinction Rebellion Brisbane climate protests. Contributed

"There is absolutely zero positive outcome from the mass disruption of capital city protests, the deliberate blockading of work sites or picketing of businesses just trying to earn a dollar and keep people employed,” Senator Canavan said.

"For a long time, the Adani project has been a touchpaper for green activists around the nation - even though most of these people have no idea where the project is and little regard for the economic benefits it will bring Central and North Queensland.

"It is quite odd that people with no connection to, or knowledge of, the area try to make a virtue of their ignorance.”

Senator Canavan said he backed the resources sector, mining workers, mining families, mining communities and the hundreds of small businesses which deserved to benefit from resource projects right around Australia.