Adani Arena is here but don't forget Hegvold

FEW names are as synonymous with Rockhampton sport as the name Hegvold.

But after a name change to the stadium named in honour of his father, Edward, John Hegvold is urging Rockhampton to remember the contributions his father made to the city.

On April 26, a partnership of an unknown value was announced between Rockhampton Basketball and Adani which saw Hegvold Stadium re-branded to Adani Arena.

The renamed Adani Arena. Allan Reinikka ROK260419aadani1

"This decision has completely overlooked who he was and what he did,” John Hegvold said.

According to John, he nor any other family member were consulted about he decision which eventuated in adopting the Adani name.

"The first I heard of the deal was when I opened the paper,” John said.

Born in 1909, Edward "Eddie” Hegvold lived an industrious life as a local architect and ad man in his 82 years.

Among his designs were the North Gregory Hotel in Winton, buildings at the Mount Morgan Mines, a score of Central Queensland hotels and the World War II Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Perhaps his most recognisable material legacies left on Rockhampton are the old CREB building at 156 Bolsover St which now houses the local CMFEU branch and The Leichardt Hotel.

The Leichardt Hotel nearing competition in 1975. Constructed by JM Kelly, The Leichardt was the first multi-level hotel in Rockhampton and was one of Edward Hegvold's designs. Contributed

Edward later became a Rockhampton Basketball Association life member and his service to the sport was recognised when the Victoria Park complex was named after him.

His two sons John and Paul played basketball for Queensland in the 60's - John was the first Rockhampton player to do so.

John fears all of that may be forgotten with the renaming of the complex.

He conceded the increasing financial strain, such as player salaries and travel, would have driven Rockhampton Basketball to make such a deal but he felt that it could be done in better taste.

"I was disappointed,” he said.

"I understand why this has been done - it's money and that's unfortunate.”

Mr Hegvold does acknowledge that basketball wouldn't be as advanced and developed as it had been in recent years if not for this kind of money.

He said he had "nothing against Adani” but felt the name change was yet another step towards the works and commitments of his father being forgotten.